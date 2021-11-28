ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Anti-desiccant spray can protect evergreens from browning in winter, but it’s not always a good idea

By Tim Johnson, Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

“My gardening friends are advising me to use an anti-desiccant spray on my boxwood and evergreen rhododendrons to help protect them this winter. Is this worth doing?”

— Alvaro Hernandez, Highland Park

During the cold winter months, evergreens continue to lose water vapor through their leaves (or needles, which are modified leaves). The leaves must replace the water by pulling it up from the roots.

Winter injury due to the leaves drying out can occur when water is transpired or lost from the leaves more quickly than the roots can supply it to the leaves. This can be caused by long dry periods of cold weather and thawing, along with winter winds.

Evergreens exposed to more sun can also be more susceptible to winter burn. Discolored or “burned” foliage will start to appear on the plants in spring as the weather begins warming up. Signs of winter burn include golden or brown needles, as well as foliage that has developed an overall yellowish or off-green color. Leaves may appear bleached.

The damage commonly occurs on the south or southwest side of the plant or on the windward side of a plant that is exposed. The symptoms tend to show up quickly in spring when days are sunny and warm.

Anti-desiccant sprays work by adding a protective waxy coating to the leaves of broadleaf evergreens, such as your boxwood and rhododendrons, to help slow down water loss through the leaves. Generally, they will help retain moisture in the leaves for up to four months in the winter, though they tend to vary in terms of their performance. I do not use them to treat my broadleaf evergreens at home, as I feel they are unnecessary in most garden situations.

The Chicago Botanic Garden does not use anti-desiccant sprays as part of the routine maintenance program but focuses on siting broadleaf evergreens properly. They generally benefit here when placed in a site that has some protection from winter sun and wind.

The Garden does have boxwood growing in full sun and exposed locations that will occasionally show some winter burn. Any evergreens planted in the last three years will benefit from supplemental water, if late fall and early winter conditions are warm and dry. They will be more likely to suffer winter damage if they are under drought stress as they go into winter.

I do not feel you need to use an anti-desiccant spray on your plants — especially if you have not had any winter burn on them in past years. If you decide to try using one, then it is important to follow the label instructions. They are best applied to dry foliage, with temperatures around 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit and no rainfall in the immediate forecast, because the spray needs time to dry.

The plants should be completely dormant before applying the spray, so your timing will most likely be in late November or early December. Be sure to apply the spray to both sides of the leaves for proper protection. Do not spray waxy blue conifers such as blue spruce, as they have a natural coating that you do not want to damage.

For more plant advice, contact the Plant Information Service at the Chicago Botanic Garden at plantinfo@chicagobotanic.org . Tim Johnson is senior director of horticulture at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Biden outlines new steps to combat Covid through winter months

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of Covid-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark. Biden's multi-pronged approach puts a heavy emphasis on expanding vaccinations to the remaining Americans who have resisted getting shots, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

What we know so far about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Rules committee mulls contempt vote for Trump DOJ official

The House Rules Committee on Thursday weighed the contempt of Congress referral against Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who was censured Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after he refused to answer their questions. The move tees up a vote by...
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreens#Desiccant#Cold Winter#Weather
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy