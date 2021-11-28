ASK IRA: Has Heat support system provided a safety net?

Q: When Gabe Vincent is your best player, how many games can you expect to win? — Elliott.

A: The timeline in the mailbox and elsewhere was remarkable Saturday night. First it was that Gabe Vincent wasn’t good enough. Then it was that Gabe was a godsend. And up and down it went through all the ups and downs of the victory in Chicago. What the Heat needed against the Bulls were players to get them to the equivalent of the red zone, so that Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo could play as finishers. And Jimmy and Kyle did just that. But with Tyler Herro out, that burst of instant offense was otherwise missing. That’s what Gabe provided with 11 points at the top of the fourth quarter and his 16 overall in the period. And he did it playing a selfless game. That’s what an 82-game season is about. Yes, you can count on — and should count on — Butler, Lowry, Adebayo and even Herro to carry most of the heavy lifting for 60-plus games. But it is those remaining 20-plus games that can be the difference. And on this night, Gabe was the difference. And that’s all you can ask from your complementary players. So you celebrate his success and then you move on, knowing that at the most important moments of truth, the main things still will be the main things.

Q: A heck of an ATO play from Erik Spoelstra at the end of the game. — Jorge.

A: And credit to the players for the execution. You can draw up brilliance, but it’s still brilliance that needs to be executed. And every element of what led to Kyle Lowry’s decisive layup was executed to perfection, from the misdirection from most of the team, to the perfect cut by Kyle, to the pass by Gabe Vincent, to, of course, the finish by Kyle. It is moment such as those that are heartening when it come to even bigger moments to follow.

Q: What was the problem with Billy Donovan? Didn’t he know that Nikola Vucevic always played well against Heat? —Ben, Plantation.

A: Actually, he knew that Nikola Vucevic was playing on the second night of a back-to-back set after returning Friday night from an extended absence due to health-and-safety protocols. And he still closed with a game-high 13 rebounds. But the Bulls are a perimeter-based attack, with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball the focus. And, to Chicago’s credit, it has been working.