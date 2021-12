Demetrius Andrade will remain on the outside looking in as it relates to the biggest fights to be made in the middleweight division. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has formally approved a request made by the team for Janibek Alimkhanuly to claim the mandatory contender slot in the middleweight division. With the ruling comes the call for Andrade to immediately enter negotiations for the next defense of his WBO middleweight title.

