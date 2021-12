MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a man and child are injured after a major house fire in Crookston Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the Gonvick Fire Department responded around 12:12 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 302 Birch Street in the town of Trail, north of Fosston. The fire destroyed the house after a 20-pound propane tank was brought inside to thaw. Police say the man and the child have minor injuries. Authorities have no further details at this time. More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail 5 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase On I-694 ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO