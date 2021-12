An unannounced inspection of the D.C. jail, formally known as the Central Detention Facility (CDF), resulted in the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) determining that the conditions of the jail do not meet the standards for federal prison detention. Due to the findings from the inspection conducted between Oct. 18 and Oct. 23, 400 out of roughly 1500 incarcerated individuals will be transferred from the CDF to the U.S. penitentiary in Lewisburg, PA, nearly 200 miles away.

