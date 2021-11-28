ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aubameyang to Zaha: how Africa Cup of Nations will hit Premier League

By Ed Aarons
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8XtN_0d8RAKuk00
Clockwise from top left: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Mohamed Salah and Naby Keïta; Wilfred Ndidi; Saïd Benrahma; Wilfred Zaha.

“I love the fact that we have so many African players … until the Africa Cup of Nations starts. Then it’s: ‘Oh my God!’”

Jürgen Klopp is not the only Premier League manager who will have Afcon on his mind over the coming weeks. With the delayed 33rd edition of the continental showpiece due to begin in Cameroon on 9 January, planning for the absence of up to 40 players from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Wilfried Zaha during one of the most intense periods of the domestic season will present a major headache for several.

Much to the annoyance of Klopp and European club managers, the tournament was switched back to its usual mid-season slot after the 2019 Cup of Nations in Egypt was held for the first time during the European summer, because June and July are part of the rainy season in Cameroon. After a year’s delay owing to the pandemic it will kick off with the hosts taking on Burkina Faso in Yaoundé.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ky0GQ_0d8RAKuk00

Leeds, Norwich, Newcastle and Tottenham are the only Premier League clubs who will not be affected, with the rest potentially without key players for up to six Premier League matches and two in the FA Cup. With Liverpool in line to be missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta for a run of fixtures that includes trips to Chelsea and Arsenal, no wonder Klopp was so opposed to the switch.

He will remember what happened the last time the Cup of Nations was held mid-season. Liverpool were second to the eventual champions Chelsea at the turn of the year in 2016-17 but they failed to win either of their Premier League fixtures, lost in the semi-final of the League Cup to Southampton and were knocked out of the FA Cup by the Championship leaders Wolves. Mané missed only two Premier League matches after being flown back on a private jet just in time to face Chelsea hours after missing the penalty that had eliminated Senegal in a quarter-final shootout against Cameroon.

Fifa regulations stipulate that players must be released by their clubs on 27 December – 13 days before the tournament’s first match. That means Salah, Mané and Keïta could play in Liverpool’s Premier League game against Leeds on Boxing Day but would not be available for the trip to Leicester two days later. However, there is a possibility that some could be given dispensation to join up with their national squads at a later date depending on what can be agreed with their clubs.

Discussions are believed to be ongoing, with Chelsea wanting Édouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on 2 January before joining up with Senegal and Morocco respectively. Klopp will hope he can persuade the Egyptian FA to allow Salah to arrive as late as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dv5br_0d8RAKuk00
Hakim Ziyech (left) in action for Morocco against Mauritania in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

“In the past because the Afcon was in the winter it was really a reason not to sign an African player because you would lose him for four weeks in the middle of the season,” he said in June 2019 in an interview for my book Made in Africa: the history of African players in the Premier League. “That was something we had in our minds always.”

The return to a mid-season competition could be reflected in the fact that the number of African players in the Premier League (46) this season has fallen since the peak of 59 in 2007-08. The vast majority are expected to be in Cameroon. Brighton and Leicester may be grateful for Zambia’s failure to qualify, leaving the summer signings Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka at their disposal – although those clubs will be planning for the absence of the key midfielders in Yves Bissouma and Wilfred Ndidi respectively.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Ndidi and his clubmate Kelechi Iheanacho are among seven Nigerians – more than any other nation – who could be called up from English clubs by the long-serving German manager Gernot Rohr, who is seeking to build on third place last time. Watford have three Super Eagles in Peter Etebo, William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis, and are also facing the prospect of losing Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr and Adam Masina of Morocco for a crucial period that includes league fixtures against fellow strugglers Norwich and Newcastle.

Crystal Palace supporters’ hopes that Zaha’s request not to be selected for Ivory Coast’s World Cup qualifiers this month could mean he is available to Patrick Vieira in January were dashed when the 29-year-old clarified his intentions to take part in Afcon, although his country’s defeat by Cameroon in his absence means the Elephants will not be in Qatar next year. Vieira is also likely to be without Cheikhou Kouyaté, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew, and his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta will not be able to call on Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny or Nicolas Pépé.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIFyG_0d8RAKuk00
Riyad Mahrez and his Algeria teammates celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez’s departure to play for Algeria may not be keenly felt by Manchester City given he has started only twice in the Premier League. Mahrez led Algeria to victory at the last tournament in Egypt and was a key component of the City team that won the title last season. In this campaign he has been a regular in the Champions League.

With that tournament’s knockout stages due to begin on 15 February, nine days after the Afcon final, at least he and West Ham’s Saïd Benrahma will definitely be back to what could by then be a very different-looking Premier League table.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US rejects calls for regulating or banning ‘killer robots’

The US has rejected calls for a binding agreement regulating or banning the use of “killer robots”, instead proposing a “code of conduct” at the United Nations. Speaking at a meeting in Geneva focused on finding common ground on the use of such so-called lethal autonomous weapons, a US official balked at the idea of regulating their use through a “legally-binding instrument”.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Édouard Mendy
Person
Gernot Rohr
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Person
Sadio Mané
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool FC welcome a resurgent Arsenal to Anfield in one of the picks of the Premier League this weekend after the international break.Following World Cup qualifiers, Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head with Mikel Arteta, who has inspired a promising run of form for the Gunners as he looks to establish an identity for his side.The Reds suffered a damaging defeat to West Ham before the break, slipping to fourth in the Premier League and denting their title hopes, so it is imperative to rebound here.But it will not be straight forward after the Gunners’ rattled off nine straight league games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Premier League talking points

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. At present Harry Kane and Harry Maguire must wish every week could be an international week. For England this month they could do no wrong with Kane scoring seven goals in two games against Albania and San Marino and Maguire enjoying trouble-free defending and popping up with a couple of goals to boot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Africa Cup Of Nations#African#European#Tottenham#Arsenal#Wolves
digitalspy.com

Manchester United v Arsenal – how to watch the Premier League clash

The Premier League's Christmas and New Year period, full of big games, is fast approaching – and with it, a more recent festive tradition – a host of games in a short period of time on Amazon's Prime Video service. One of those matches? A meet up between two teams who've had ups and downs, by their very high standards, this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool have set new ‘benchmark’ with Everton victory, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes their resounding Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park has set a benchmark for the rest of the season.His side went to Old Trafford and hammered Manchester United 5-0 in October but Klopp was more impressed with the way his players handled the occasion of a feisty encounter against their near-neighbours to walk away with a 4-1 win.Not only was it their biggest victory at Goodison Park in 39 years it was just Klopp’s second success at the home of their rivals.And after the emotion of last season, when Virgil Van Dijk’s campaign was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tonight with Rafael Benitez’s position under increasing pressure. The Toffees slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and have now lost five of their last six Premier League games. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesThe Everton fans expressed their discontent at full-time, with that defeat leaving the club languishing in 14th in the table heading into the midweek round of fixtures. It’s all smiles at their arch-rivals, though, as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield. The Reds are now just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool celebrate Merseyside derby triumph – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.FootballMohamed Salah enjoyed the Merseyside derby pic.twitter.com/HjMrAMKyQa— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 2, 2021Jordan Henderson sent a message.Merseyside is red. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Dgh3WW7zfd— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 1, 2021The excitement was off the chart for James Milner Four goals at Goodison in the derby…and still have my advent calendar to open when I get home 🍫🤤 Carlsberg don’t do Wednesday nights but… 🙌❤️ #Magicmo #whatagoaljots #YNWA pic.twitter.com/TkrbLtNJsf— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Premier League announce further funding for EFL Covid recovery... with £20m set to head to League One and Two clubs this season - while National League will receive £5m between now and 2025

The Premier League have announced funding amounting to £20million will be sent to clubs in League One and League Two to aid their financial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Premier League bosses agreed a £250m rescue package with their Football League counterparts in December last year, which gave League One...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy