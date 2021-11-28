ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan Instant Pot Red Pozole with Mushrooms and Hominy

By Kate Ramos
vegnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis traditional Mexican recipe is known for its flavor-packed broth and chunks of meaty hominy. Meat is traded for hearty mushrooms in this plant-based take from the Plant Powered Mexican cookbook. What you need:. For the pozole:. 2 (24-ounce) cans hominy. 2 dried ancho chiles, stemmed, seeded, and rinsed....

