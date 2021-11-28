ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431HwY_0d8R9h1500
Homicide Investigation 1700 block of Harland Street

CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway near Pleasant Grove Road in north Charlotte after an early morning shooting on Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

[ ALSO READ: Homicide investigation underway in Druid Hills, CMPD says ]

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Harland Street before 5 a.m. for a noise complaint.

On arrival, police found Sir Marquise Battle, 34, shot inside the home. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene.

Two other victims were transported with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available or any known suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Homicide victim drove to gas station after being shot, CMPD says)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

NC man charged after 44 shots fired at apartments

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina man has turned himself in to police after more than 40 shots were apparently fired at an apartment complex, authorities said. The High Point Police Department said Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, 18, was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the High Point Enterprise reported.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Druid#Homicide Investigation#North Division#Homicide Unit#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Teen charged with extorting official with explicit photos

MIAMI — (AP) — A South Florida teen tried to get $5,000 from a state senator after threatening to release what he said were sexually explicit photos of her, authorities said. Jeremy Kamperveen, 19, of Plantation, was arrested last month and charged with extortion and cyberstalking, according to a Broward...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times was charged with murder Thursday, as Goodson’s family also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit and the now-retired deputy publicly shared details of what happened from his perspective for the first time.
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
74K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy