Morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway near Pleasant Grove Road in north Charlotte after an early morning shooting on Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Harland Street before 5 a.m. for a noise complaint.
On arrival, police found Sir Marquise Battle, 34, shot inside the home. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene.
Two other victims were transported with serious, life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available or any known suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
