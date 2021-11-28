ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Authorities: Passenger injured, driver flees after car crash near GVSU

By Schyler Perkins
 4 days ago

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After hitting a tree, a driver abandoned a crashed vehicle and a passenger with a leg injury, Ottawa County authorities say.

Around 4 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says, ideputies arrived on the scene of a Dodge Avenger crashed into a tree. They believe the driver lost control on the icy road, causing the crash at West Campus Drive and 48th Avenue in Allendale Township.

The driver then took off, leaving behind a 19-year-old woman from the Flint area who suffered a significant leg injury. The woman was transported to Spectrum Hospital.

Authorities haven’t been able to find the driver. Anybody with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

