Authorities: Passenger injured, driver flees after car crash near GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After hitting a tree, a driver abandoned a crashed vehicle and a passenger with a leg injury, Ottawa County authorities say.

Around 4 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says, ideputies arrived on the scene of a Dodge Avenger crashed into a tree. They believe the driver lost control on the icy road, causing the crash at West Campus Drive and 48th Avenue in Allendale Township.

The driver then took off, leaving behind a 19-year-old woman from the Flint area who suffered a significant leg injury. The woman was transported to Spectrum Hospital.

Authorities haven’t been able to find the driver. Anybody with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.