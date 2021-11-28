Police: Man sought in United Bank robbery attempt

Police released a surveillance image Saturday showing a man accused of trying to rob United Bank at 1600 Tarboro St. W. on Friday. Investigators are seeking the public's help to identify the man.

Wilson police say a lone robber used a pistol in an attempt to rob the United Bank on Friday, but he got away without any money.

Police released a photograph of the man brandishing a pistol and carrying a bright orange bag.

The man wore light-colored gloves and a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with what appears to be long camouflage pants and gray sneakers with white soles.

Capt. Steven Stroud, public information officer for the Wilson Police Department, said in a release that officers responded to United Bank at 1600 Tarboro St. W. at 5:47 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a robbery in progress.

“As officers were arriving, employees inside the bank stated they did not know if the suspect was still inside the bank,” Stroud said in the release.

N.C. Highway Patrol troopers and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies helped Wilson police officers surround the bank. Many officers carried long guns as they took positions around the building at the corner of Tarboro Street and Parkwood Boulevard.

“Responding officers were able to determine that the suspect had left the bank,” Stroud said. “Officers then entered the bank to make contact with the employees.”

Police cordoned off the area immediately surrounding the bank.

“It was determined that the suspect entered the bank with a firearm and the employees retreated to the back of the bank,” Stroud said in the release. “The suspect then fled the bank without any money. No one was injured as a result of the incident.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.