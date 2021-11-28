ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Creative Advice From Very Successful People

By June Thomas
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. This week, host June Thomas talks to Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast....

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Terrible Tipping Advice Servers Say People Actually Follow

File this one under "You can't really do that ... can you?" A Redditor called taashfin raised the hackles of restaurant servers by posting a photo of a receipt where a customer had written in a negative number for the tip. The patron attempted to reduce a $22.47 bill to an even $20 by scrawling "-2.47" on the line for the tip. They also wrote "Nah bruh," revealing a Gen Z-specific disdain for their meal's cost. The headline on the Reddit post ironically suggested this was a life pro tip: "Get 11% discount on your next visit to the restaurant."
LIFESTYLE
The Atlantic

When Other People Don’t See Your Creative Career as “Work”

A few years ago, I left a stable job to pursue a creative project I had been working at for many years in my free time. I was only able to quit because I was fortunate enough to receive funding for the project. I felt very lucky and that this was exactly what I should be doing. Now that my project is out in the world, I feel a sense of pride and accomplishment, and have been taking on other creative freelance projects. However, I’ve received quite a few comments from friends, neighbors—and acquaintances hoping to get into this artistic field—about my finances and my husband’s finances. (I am a cis woman, and my husband is a cis man.) Think: “Wow, I need to find a husband who can finance my [insert artistic dream here].” Or: “Are you looking for a job now that your project is done?”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Westport News

The Best Creativity Advice We Heard in 2021

The world's most successful businesses and innovative products all began with a great idea that required their founders or inventors to stretch their creative muscles and think outside of the box. Coming up with that billion-dollar idea is an essential first step, but it can be one of the most difficult parts of the entrepreneurial journey.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working
quirkbooks.com

NaNoWriMo Check-In: Advice from Quirk's Editors

If you're participating in NaNoWriMo this year, you probably have a good amount written at this point! But there's also the dreaded slump that seems to always hit before the finish line. Here's some advice from Quirk's editorial team to keep you going. Remember, you've got this!. By the time...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Managing Pandemic Paranoia

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson responds to a woman who has contracted “pandemic paranoia,” a powerfully strong risk aversion to COVID exposure. What does Amy advise?. Can you stand yet another letter about COVID–19? My age and health status puts me in a higher risk group than others. Because of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
BlogHer

Learn From the Mistakes (and Lessons) of These Top Creators & Entrepreneurs

Community is an essential part of living, especially for content creators and entrepreneurs. Oftentimes, collectively sharing our triumphs and challenges can lead to game-changing wisdom for our individual paths. Such was the case when we asked some of our VOTY 100 honorees to reflect on mistakes they made over the past year. From neglecting self-care to not asking for help to playing it small, there’s something here for the creator who needs to adjust their mindset and make some tactical, day-to-day changes. Read on for their takeaways.     View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson (@ayanaeliza) “I talked so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
foxbaltimore.com

Grief and the Holidays, Advice from Gilchrist

After losing a loved one the holidays can be a very difficult time. Joining us now is the clinical manager with the bereavement department at Gilchrist Robin Contino.
SOCIETY
Grazia

'People Don’t Realise How Phones And Social Media Are Weaponised By Abusive Partners, It's Very Real And Very Scary'

Domestic abuse charity Refuge has launched a new campaign this week marking their 50th anniversary protecting victims of domestic violence. Their new advert, titled ‘The Most Important SmartPhone Ad’, highlights the devastating rise in tech abuse, where perpetrators use technology to stalk, isolate and control women. According to Refuge's records,...
TECHNOLOGY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Valerie Morris from Tintero Creative

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Dallas McLaughlin from Dallas McLaughlin LLC. To learn more check out https://www.tinterocreative.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. Tintero Creative is a Front Range digital...
EDUCATION
Slate

Cooking for the Culture

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. The holidays bring out the chef in many of us. For Vallery Lomas, stress-baking through her final year of law school laid the foundation for a career as a chef, and a victory in the Great American Baking Show. This week, she joins host Jason Johnson this week to talk about her unlikely path to celebrity chef status, and her new book Life is What You Bake It.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

Which Friend? What Benefits?

Danny Lavery welcomes Folu Akinkuotu, the creator of Unsnackable, a newsletter about rare and inaccessible snacks around the world. Lavery and Akinkuoto discuss a letter writer who fell for someone right after admitting feelings for another person, and is wondering what to tell both people. Need advice? Send Danny a...
TV & VIDEOS
Startland News

‘Just dudes who dance and we’re not ashamed of it’: Twin influencers chassé their way to 100K+ TikTok followers

Paul and Luke Harwerth were born in “the-middle-of-nowhere” Nebraska, they said half-jokingly, yet the rise of YouTube in the early 2000s allowed them to fully explore their passions despite perceived geographic challenges.  “We didn’t start dancing until I saw ‘High School Musical,’ and then I was like, ‘I want to do that!’” Luke shared, laughing The post ‘Just dudes who dance and we’re not ashamed of it’: Twin influencers chassé their way to 100K+ TikTok followers appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Blame Game Fail”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Akoto Ofori-Atta discuss a Prudie letter: “Blame Game Fail”. Akoto Ofori-Atta: It’s funny because every time you send me the responses to choose from, I’m mostly like “ehh, don’t feel like talking about racism today, let’s go with some messy relationship drama instead.” I couldn’t ignore this one though, and it still has relationship drama, so let’s go!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

The Wheel of Time

Less than halfway through the first episode of The Wheel of Time, the camera pans to a woman in a bath. Moraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful Aes Sedai, or conjurer, washes her shoulders. The shot widens to reveal Moraine’s Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), a man sworn to protect her, slowly entering the tub alongside her. Upon seeing Lan’s butt, I thought I knew how this scene was going to play out—after all, I’m no stranger to Game of Thrones. But instead of bumping and grinding and then pushing a young boy out a window, Moraine and Lan simply relax together in the hot bath, pondering who the chosen one is as high fantasy characters are wont to do, and then the camera cuts away. The intimacy is palpable, but it’s platonic and nothing more.
TV SERIES
Slate

Why Are Duolingo’s Sentences So Weird?

In November 2020, the usual dark wet of fall settled into Seattle—and with the pandemic raging and outdoor gatherings less appealing, my social life took a nosedive. To fill my evenings, I decided to take on those things I always said I’d do if only I had more time, like practicing my Chinese. While I grew up speaking Mandarin, I’d never mastered reading or writing characters, so I fired up my long-neglected Duolingo account and committed to doing at least a lesson a day.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy