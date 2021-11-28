2527 Mt View Road Looking for ...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

What we know so far about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
CBS News

Five cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in New York state

Five cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday night. The announcement comes just hours after Minnesota health officials said they had identified their first case in a resident who had traveled to New York City in November for a convention that drew thousands of attendees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
NBC News

Biden administration to restart Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Thursday that it will restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy next week following a deal with the Mexican government. The policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, requires migrants seeking asylum to wait outside the United States for their immigration court hearings. The program will restart at one border location on Monday and will eventually involve seven entry points, including San Diego and the Texas cities of Laredo, El Paso and Brownsville.
POTUS
The Hill

Senate averts initial December crisis with last-minute deal

The Senate averted a government shutdown that would have thrown President Biden ’s agenda into limbo when Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) struck a deal late Thursday with conservative Senate Republicans to fund the government until February. The last-minute deal gives senators some hope that Congress isn’t completely dysfunctional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Ukraine says Russia amassed over 94,000 troops at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister estimated Friday that Russia has amassed more than 94,000 troops near their borders and said there is a probability of a “large-scale escalation” in late January. Ukrainian and Western officials recently voiced alarm about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying they feared...
MILITARY

