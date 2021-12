I’m not thrilled about either of the futures I wrote about in this column last week. I had the Browns winning a big statement game over the Patriots to put themselves in the conversation for the top of the AFC North, but they were blown out. I had the Broncos winning against the Eagles as a push for their regular-season win total, and that didn’t happen either. However, both of those futures are still alive, and my Patriots to make the playoffs at +350 bet feels fantastic these days. Anyways, let’s take a look at some value for this week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO