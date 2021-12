Regardless of what they say in Canton, former New England Patriots Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour and Rodney Harrison are all in Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame. As for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it remains an uphill battle for some notable Patriots. Seymour was once again selected as a semi-finalist for enshrinement. Wilfork was selected as well in his first year of eligibility. However, Harrison was not selected, despite some protests you may hear around New England.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO