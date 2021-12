After more than a year of virtual learning, USC returned to campus to kick off the 2021-2022 academic year. Residential halls are full of students and Trousdale Parkway is once more packed with skateboarders, bicyclists and pedestrians alike. For fall courses, most students have returned to the classroom, but the flexibility for virtual learning remains in place — a unique feature of the university’s return.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO