ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquake hits remote northern Peru, 75 homes destroyed, no deaths reported

By Marco Aquino
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl4Dg_0d8R6nv800

(Reuters) - A 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the remote Amazon region of northern Peru on Sunday and was felt as far as Lima in the center of the country, destroying 75 homes but with no deaths reported.

The seismological center of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) said the earthquake had a depth of 131 kilometers (81 miles) and that the epicenter was 98 kilometers from the town of Santa Maria de Nieva in the province of Condorcanqui.

The quake was felt throughout central and northern Peru. Some residents left their homes as a precaution, according to local radio and television reports.

No damage was reported to the 1,100-kilometer oil pipeline of state-owned Petroperu that crosses the Peruvian Amazon region to the Pacific coast in the north.

The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said in a statement that 220 homes were affected, 81 uninhabitable and 75 destroyed. Seven places of religious worship and two shopping centers were among damaged facilities, Indeci said, adding that four residents were injured.

President Pedro Castillo said through Twitter that he ordered the immediate deployment of support personnel and took a trip in a military plane to the area.

“We will support those affected and address material damage,” he said.

Walter Culqui, mayor of the town of Jalca Grande in Chachapoyas province, said several houses had been damaged, leaving three non-serious injuries. Part of the church tower in the area collapsed, he said.

Through social networks, electricity cuts were reported in several locations in jungle areas. Local TV images showed stretches of roads blocked by huge rocks and dirt that had been knocked loose.

The U.S. warning system said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

USGS Issues Update on Earthquake Swarms Rocking West of Yellowstone in Idaho

For the last 20 months, seismic activity in central Idaho has been at an all-time high. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck on March 31, 2020 - a typical example of a mainshock-aftershock series, according to the USGS. However, they did emphasize that these earthquakes are unrelated to the Yellowstone supervolcano, which is about 155 miles to the west.
IDAHO STATE
AFP

Greek-flagged ship caused Brazil mystery 2019 oil slick: police

A mystery oil slick that caused environmental disaster along a vast stretch of Brazilian coastline in 2019 and 2020 was caused by a Greek-flagged vessel, federal police said Thursday after a two-year investigation. The police said "there is sufficient evidence that a Greek-flagged oil tanker was responsible for leaking" the oil that afflicted more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of coast between August 2019 and March 2020.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy