Even though the Giants just beat the Eagles, they’re still 4-7 this season and 19-40 under fourth-year general manager Dave Gettleman. Since the Giants this season haven’t shown the tangible progress that co-owner John Mara wanted, it has appeared likelier and likelier in recent weeks that Gettleman will be fired after the season — if not in late December, so Mara can get a head start on his GM search.

