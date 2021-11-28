COVID-19 cases higher in towns with lower vaccination rates, Courant analysis shows

Amid Connecticut’s recent COVID-19 spike, towns with higher rates of vaccination have recorded far lower rates of new cases in recent weeks, state numbers show.

The pattern is visible not only through a quick glance at the map — eastern Connecticut and the Naugatuck Valley are both the least vaccinated and most infected parts of the state — but also through statistical analysis. According to a Courant review, Connecticut municipalities with fewer than 60% of residents fully vaccinated experienced a median rate of 26.4 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a recent two-week period, while municipalities with more than 70% of residents fully vaccinated saw a median rate of 13.8 per 100,000 residents over the same stretch.

In other words, COVID-19 outbreaks were, on balance, nearly twice as severe in towns and cities with low rates of vaccination as in those with high rates.

Overall, The Courant found an inverse correlation between vaccination and infection at the town level that is statistically significant at a 99% confidence interval, meaning it is highly unlikely to be the result of chance — as well as a similar relationship between a town’s vaccination rate and its COVID-19 test positivity rate.

These findings are consistent with what public officials and health experts have said for months: Though a high rate of vaccination does not guarantee a community will be safe from COVID-19, it does make an outbreak much less likely.

“That is a no-brainer, for sure,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, and infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, said Wednesday. “If an area is less vaccinated, there is going to be more COVID.”

Most of the Connecticut towns and cities experiencing the most dramatic spikes during the current COVID-19 wave are those with relatively low vaccination rates, state numbers show. Of the 25 Connecticut municipalities with the highest number of new cases per capita from Nov. 7-20, all but one have fewer than 70% of their residents fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, of the 25 municipalities with the lowest vaccination rates, all but three are currently in the state’s “red alert” category, meaning they have averaged at least 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents. By comparison, none of Connecticut’s eight most vaccinated municipalities qualify for the “red alert” category, and only four of the 25 most vaccinated municipalities have an infection rate about the state average in recent weeks.

Many of Connecticut’s low-vaccination/high-infection towns are in the state’s eastern half, where the local population tends to be more conservative and where vaccination has lagged all year. Polling both nationally and in Connecticut has found conservatives to be less likely than liberals to trust COVID-19 vaccines.

Windham County, in the northeast corner of the state, currently ranks as the Connecticut county with both the lowest rate of vaccination and the highest rate of new cases, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some of Connecticut’s largest cities have also lagged in vaccination rate, with Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven, New London and New Britain all ranking among the state’s least vaccinated municipalities. These cities have tended throughout the pandemic to have higher rates of new COVID-19 cases than surrounding towns with higher rates of vaccination, a pattern that has held true in recent weeks.

Connecticut’s most vaccinated towns have tended to be relatively liberal suburbs, including in Hartford County and along the state’s coast.

One of few exceptions, at least on paper, to the relationship between vaccination rate and rate of new cases, has been Mansfield, which has recorded few COVID-19 cases in recent weeks despite being listed as having the lowest vaccination rate in the state. But officials say Mansfield’s data is misleading due to the presence of UConn students, who are almost all vaccinated but who don’t count toward the town’s figures.

When Mansfield is removed from the statewide data set, the inverse correlation between vaccination rate and rate of new cases among towns becomes even stronger.

Despite large variance from one part of the state to the other in terms of both vaccination rate and infection rate, Wu said his advice for Connecticut residents doesn’t change much depending what part of the state they live in.

“Keep it simple,” Wu said. “You vaccinate, you mask, you social distance, you wash your hands, you don’t engage in behaviors that may put you at risk.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .