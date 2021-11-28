ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 cases higher in towns with lower vaccination rates, Courant analysis shows

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Amid Connecticut’s recent COVID-19 spike, towns with higher rates of vaccination have recorded far lower rates of new cases in recent weeks, state numbers show.

The pattern is visible not only through a quick glance at the map — eastern Connecticut and the Naugatuck Valley are both the least vaccinated and most infected parts of the state — but also through statistical analysis. According to a Courant review, Connecticut municipalities with fewer than 60% of residents fully vaccinated experienced a median rate of 26.4 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a recent two-week period, while municipalities with more than 70% of residents fully vaccinated saw a median rate of 13.8 per 100,000 residents over the same stretch.

In other words, COVID-19 outbreaks were, on balance, nearly twice as severe in towns and cities with low rates of vaccination as in those with high rates.

Overall, The Courant found an inverse correlation between vaccination and infection at the town level that is statistically significant at a 99% confidence interval, meaning it is highly unlikely to be the result of chance — as well as a similar relationship between a town’s vaccination rate and its COVID-19 test positivity rate.

These findings are consistent with what public officials and health experts have said for months: Though a high rate of vaccination does not guarantee a community will be safe from COVID-19, it does make an outbreak much less likely.

“That is a no-brainer, for sure,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, and infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, said Wednesday. “If an area is less vaccinated, there is going to be more COVID.”

Most of the Connecticut towns and cities experiencing the most dramatic spikes during the current COVID-19 wave are those with relatively low vaccination rates, state numbers show. Of the 25 Connecticut municipalities with the highest number of new cases per capita from Nov. 7-20, all but one have fewer than 70% of their residents fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, of the 25 municipalities with the lowest vaccination rates, all but three are currently in the state’s “red alert” category, meaning they have averaged at least 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents. By comparison, none of Connecticut’s eight most vaccinated municipalities qualify for the “red alert” category, and only four of the 25 most vaccinated municipalities have an infection rate about the state average in recent weeks.

Many of Connecticut’s low-vaccination/high-infection towns are in the state’s eastern half, where the local population tends to be more conservative and where vaccination has lagged all year. Polling both nationally and in Connecticut has found conservatives to be less likely than liberals to trust COVID-19 vaccines.

Windham County, in the northeast corner of the state, currently ranks as the Connecticut county with both the lowest rate of vaccination and the highest rate of new cases, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some of Connecticut’s largest cities have also lagged in vaccination rate, with Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven, New London and New Britain all ranking among the state’s least vaccinated municipalities. These cities have tended throughout the pandemic to have higher rates of new COVID-19 cases than surrounding towns with higher rates of vaccination, a pattern that has held true in recent weeks.

Connecticut’s most vaccinated towns have tended to be relatively liberal suburbs, including in Hartford County and along the state’s coast.

One of few exceptions, at least on paper, to the relationship between vaccination rate and rate of new cases, has been Mansfield, which has recorded few COVID-19 cases in recent weeks despite being listed as having the lowest vaccination rate in the state. But officials say Mansfield’s data is misleading due to the presence of UConn students, who are almost all vaccinated but who don’t count toward the town’s figures.

When Mansfield is removed from the statewide data set, the inverse correlation between vaccination rate and rate of new cases among towns becomes even stronger.

Despite large variance from one part of the state to the other in terms of both vaccination rate and infection rate, Wu said his advice for Connecticut residents doesn’t change much depending what part of the state they live in.

“Keep it simple,” Wu said. “You vaccinate, you mask, you social distance, you wash your hands, you don’t engage in behaviors that may put you at risk.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Over the hump? Florida sees higher vaccination numbers and lower case counts

Data from the Florida Department of Health (Florida Health) shows both higher vaccination numbers over the past few weeks and lower case counts. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Week-to-week case counts have been on a downward trend since the start...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WETM

Pa. ranks number 1 in U.S. for COVID-19 vaccination rates, study shows

(WTAJ) — A new study from WalletHub that ranks the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, has ranked Pennsylvania number 1 in vaccination rate. Pennsylvania, which ranks number 27 overall in the study, touts a vaccination rate of over 73.5% as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday. For comparison, the United States as a whole is only 59% vaccinated as of Sunday, Nov. 21.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsday

Seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate inches higher on Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported more than 92,000 vaccine doses have been administered statewide over the last 24 hours, while the seven-day positivity rate on Long Island rose slightly, to 4.39%. On Long Island, 726 people were reported as completely vaccinated in the past day, and 1,303 people received at least...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
scotteblog.com

Howard County reports lower COVID-19 case rates; Numbers from November 29th

Reported by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on November 29th:. As the weather cools and more of us are gathering indoors, we encourage residents to remain cautious and take preventative measures to mitigate COVID-19. As of 9:00 a.m. today, our 7-day average positivity rate is 2.76% and our 7-day average case rate per 100,000 of our population is 8.95. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in both ICU and Acute Care units.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Suburbs#Hartford Healthcare#Covid
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations increase as positivity hits highest point since late January

Connecticut’s weekly COVID-19 positivity rate reached its highest point since late January on Wednesday, as hospitalizations jumped up as well. In recent days, Connecticut has recorded significant spikes in its COVID-19 metrics, including a daily test positivity that on Tuesday reached 6%, for the first time in nearly a year. As of Wednesday afternoon, the newly-identified COVID-19 variant ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hartford Courant

$1.9 million returned to Connecticut travelers whose trips were canceled due to COVID-19

The Connecticut attorney general’s office has helped return $1.9 million owed to would-be travelers whose cruises and vacations were canceled over the past year because of COVID-19 restrictions and travel bans. ConCoCCross-country and international travel increased late this year on the back of vaccines and booster shots, but Attorney General William Tong warned residents again Thursday to pay ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kq2.com

Covid-19 cases, positivity rate climbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday the state of Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard added nearly 2,200 new cases and eight deaths. Across the state, counties are showing an increase in cases and positivity rate, including here. Northwest Missouri continues to see an increase in cases and positivity rate. "Our two-week running positivity rate...
MISSOURI STATE
the-reporter.net

COVID-19 Update: How To Lower Positive Rates

DELAWARE COUNTY - Delaware County Public Health (DCPH) released updates on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday last week, and on Monday, Nov. 29. Delaware County continues to have …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tennessee Tribune

States With the Worst COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

While the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. has begun to slow, regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be hit the hardest. Data from USAFacts shows that as of Nov. 23, all states have now partially vaccinated at least 50%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc15.com

Average number of COVID-19 cases keeps getting higher in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average keeps rising as of Monday, exceeding the previously set 2021 high. You would have to go back to Dec. 16, 2020, to find a seven-day rolling average that is higher than what it is currently. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services report the new rolling average hit 3,120 on Monday, making it the new high for this year.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
COLORADO STATE
The Bulletin

View from the right: Vaccines fell short of expectations, let COVID-19 run its course

Americans counting on government bureaucrats and politicians to beat COVID-19 are putting their trust in people who are sandbagging the doors while floodwaters are pouring through the windows. Yes, the COVID waters keep rising. The recent advent of the Omicron variant prompted President Biden this past week to ban travel from several African countries. That edict came from a man who called President Trump’s 2020 COVID-19 China travel ban racist and xenophobic, and who simultaneously declared that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On New Year’s Eve about a year ago, the Florida Department of Health informed the public about a troubling new COVID-19 variant through a tweet, announcing that the United Kingdom variant had been detected in Florida. But about a year later, the state health department appears to be shifting from updating the public about any […] The post Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 7,606 additional cases give state 10th highest rate in U.S.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7,606 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 372 cases collected by labs last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 5,714 cases per day, down 10% from a week ago, but up 48.3% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.74 million infections statewide. While cases are higher than a month ago, the ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Red and Black

ANALYSIS: Athens COVID-19 positivity rate increases, omicron detected in US

As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics. The first case of the omicron variant has been detected in the U.S. More cases are predicted to rise. Research is currently being conducted to find out the vaccine efficacy against this new variant. This variant may be more transmissible and has more spike mutations than the delta variant. Until then, it is advised that individuals avoid crowded areas, wear their masks, wash their hands and get vaccinated. The CDC has highly recommended that everyone eligible to get a booster shot, do so.
ATHENS, GA
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy