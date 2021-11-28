ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australian government vows to unmask online trolls

By NICOLAS ASFOURI, Lionel BONAVENTURE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTNjC_0d8R60wu00
Australia's government said it will introduce legislation to unmask online trolls /AFP/File

Australia's government said Sunday it will introduce legislation to unmask online trolls, and hold social media giants like Facebook and Twitter responsible for identifying them.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose conservative coalition government faces an election in the first half of 2022, said the law would protect Australians from online abuse and harassment.

"The online world should not be a wild west where bots and bigots and trolls and others can just anonymously go around and harm people and hurt people, harass them and bully them and sledge them," Morrison told reporters.

"That is not what can happen in the real world, and there is no case for it to be able to be happening in the digital world."

Attorney General Michaelia Cash said the legislation, reportedly to be introduced to parliament by early 2022, was needed to clarify that the social media platforms, and not the users, were responsible for defamatory comments by other people.

Confusion had been sown by a High Court ruling in September that found Australian media, as users managing their own pages on a social network, could be held liable for defamatory third-party comments posted on their pages, Cash said.

Under the planned Australian legislation, the social media companies themselves would be responsible for such defamatory content, not the users, she said.

It would also aim to stop people making defamatory comments without being identified, she said.

"You should not be able to use the cloak of online anonymity to spread your vile, defamatory comments," the attorney general said.

The legislation would demand that social media platforms have a nominated entity based in Australia, she said.

The platforms could defend themselves from being sued as the publisher of defamatory comment only if they complied with the new legislation's demands to have a complaints system in place that could provide the details of the person making the comment, if necessary, Cash said.

People would also be able to apply to the High Court for an "information disclosure order" demanding a social media service provide details "to unmask the troll", the attorney general said.

In some cases, she said, the "troll" may be asked to take down the comment, which could end the matter if the other side is satisfied.

Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese said he would support a safer online environment for everyone.

But he said the government had failed to propose action to stop the spread of misinformation on social media and accused some of the government's own members of spreading misinformation about Covid and vaccinations.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Australia deploys forces to Solomon Islands as protesters burn Chinatown, Parliament

Violence shook the capital of the Solomon Islands for a second day despite a lockdown, with protesters targeting Chinatown as the nation’s embattled leader vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable and Australia said it would send troops to quell the unrest. Smoke billowed over Honiara on Thursday, a day after...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Michaelia Cash
Person
Anthony Albanese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Trolls#Afp File#Australians#High Court
BBC

Online troll targeted Danniella Westbrook and supporter

An online troll who abused a woman because she had defended celebrity Danniella Westbrook has been jailed. Police said Natasha Dawn targeted the woman on Twitter and Instagram after the victim backed the ex-EastEnders actress when Dawn trolled her online. The woman told police the 43-year-old had sent her 20...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopolitan.com

Australian Minister urges governments to embrace the crypto sector

Hume says governments should embrace the crypto sector. She said governments should encourage the adoption of assets. Digital assets have cemented their place as the top pick regarding financial instruments to make profits from. This is because the majority of the assets undergo bullish runs at intervals to bring in profits. This phenomenon is highly revered by all and sundry in the market. And it has gotten people in and outside of the sector talking. In a recent publication by The Guardian, Australia Finance Minister Jane Hume has said some encouraging words about the crypto industry. According to the publication, Hume mentioned that governments worldwide should embrace the decentralized finance sector while reiterating that the whole industry should not be called a Fad.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

Environmental activists face ‘fever pitch’ of repression from Australian governments, report says

A joint report by human rights bodies and environment groups has found activists are increasingly facing repression by Australian governments. The report comes as the ABC publishes allegations VicForests carried out a campaign of surveillance against anti-logging protesters. The report by the Human Rights Law Centre, Greenpeace Australia Pacific and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

The government's planned 'anti-troll' laws won't help most victims of online trolling

Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney-General Michaelia Cash announced proposed new legislation aimed at making online “trolls” accountable for their actions. Over the past few weeks, we’ve heard Morrison decry trolls as “cowardly” and “un-Australian”, language that made it into the talking points at yesterday’s media conference. But is his new-found concern about trolling all it’s cracked up to be? The proposed new legislation would give courts the power to force social media companies to pass on to people the details of their trolls, so they can pursue defamation action against them. This decision is largely a reaction to the...
UNITED NATIONS
TheConversationAU

Good riddance: the costs of Morrison's voter ID plan outweighed any benefit

The Morrison government has shelved its plan to make Australians produce identification before casting their vote. Yesterday it withdrew the Electoral Legislation Amendment (Voter Integrity) Bill 2021 it had hoped to pass in time for the 2022 election. The reason is political. The announcement came hours after Tasmanian independent senator Jacqui Lambie said she would vote against the bill. With rebel Coalition backbenchers in both the House of Representatives and Senate vowing to vote against all legislation in a bid to force the Morrison government’s hand on vaccine mandates, it reportedly did a deal with the Opposition to...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Facebook hits anti-vaccine campaign harassing doctors

Facebook's parent company Meta said Wednesday it had derailed an anti-vaccine campaign that harassed medical workers, journalists and elected officials, in a signal of the ongoing pressure from coronavirus pandemic-tied misinformation.  "V-V" supporters also "mass-harassed" people on YouTube, Twitter, VKontakte and other online platforms, using swastikas or other images as well as calling doctors and media workers "Nazi supporters" for backing vaccines, Meta said.
INTERNET
AFP

Twitter shuts propaganda accounts in six countries

Twitter on Thursday said it had shut down nearly 3,500 accounts that were posting pro-government propaganda in six countries, including China and Russia. The vast majority of the accounts were part of a network that "amplified Chinese Communist Party narratives related to the treatment of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang," Twitter said in a statement. China faces accusations of grave human rights violations against the ethnic minority in the northwestern province, where experts have estimated that more than one million people are incarcerated in camps. Aside from 2,048 accounts linked to the pro-Beijing campaign, Twitter also shut down 112 accounts connected to a company named Changyu Culture, linked to Xinjiang's regional government.
INTERNET
The Independent

Australian opposition promises deeper emission reductions

Australia would set a more ambitious target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by the end of the decade if the government changes hands in elections early next year, the opposition leader said on Friday.Center-left Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese set climate policy as a battle line at elections expected to be held between March and May.Prime Minister Scott Morrison was widely criticized at a U.N. climate summit in Scotland last month over his conservative government’s target of reducing Australia’s emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.It was the same target Australia adopted...
ADVOCACY
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy