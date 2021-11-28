ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Porch Talk: What do you think should happen to McDowell Elementary School?

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Since it permanently closed last spring, Columbia’s McDowell Elementary School has stood empty and unused.

The historic campus located in the heart of Maury County remains under the ownership of Maury County Pubic Schools after being listed on the real estate market earlier this year.

Now, as the year comes to a close, members of the Maury County Commission and the local school board considered transferring ownership of the property to the county government. However, as investors express interest in the property, questions have arisen about the possible use of the property or demolition of the building.

The future of the now unused school known for its rich history continues to remain uncertain.

Some commissioners have suggested that the property could be used for a community or recreation center.

As the situation continues to develop, The Daily Herald sought out the community’s thoughts about what the property would best be suited for in the future.

“A skate park. Most of us have to travel all the way to Nashville or Spring Hill to find a place to skate. It would be good for Columbia. It would be a place for us to go and spend time with our friends.”

— Ian Gibson

"A skate park would be a good place for kids to be safe. There is nothing like that here. It would give kids a chance for something different in a place for them. We don't have anything like that here."

— Jack Willems

“Maybe another building. Something that would go with the historic flow of the city. Maybe the city of Columbia could use it as offices or maybe another small community school. Another school would be a good idea if it was more planned out. Having a school in the area makes people more involved in the community.”

— Mona Petteway

“Either a park or a school. I would love to have a school there for my daughter as she grows up.”

— Kyle Pitts

