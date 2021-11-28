Montgomery Animal Hospital in Pineville opens pet friendly hotel

Going out of town and can't take your pet? Then book them a "room" at the Montgomery Animal Hospital Plus Hotel on Highway 28 East in Pineville for their own vacation.

Having a pet hotel has been the lifelong dream of veterinarian Dr. Morgan McDaniel, said practice manager Kara Brown. As a little girl, McDaniel would imagine that the walls of a nice fancy hotel would be adorned with big black and white photos of her cat.

"It's really been something that she's wanted for a long, long time," said Brown.

That dream has now become a reality with the opening of the facility next to the hospital. And, black and white photos of pets adorn the walls.

Other than the Pet Inn in Alexandria, practice manager Kara Brown said there is no other place like this in the area. The hospital used to get lots of requests asking about boarding their pets and also questions asking about in-home sitters.

For years the hospital has boarded animals in the hospital but they booked up every single weekend and had to turn people away.

The hotel isn't only for Montgomery Animal Hospital clients, said Brown. In the month that it has been open, most of the the hotel's clients were not Montgomery clients.

But to book a space at the hotel, vaccination records are required.

"We do make sure anybody that stays in the hotel is fully up to date on vaccines," said Brown.

In addition, all pets are given boarding exams as well.

"We just want to know the condition they're in and nothing's wrong with them and stuff like that," explained Brown.

Prior to boarding, pet owners and pets are given a tour of the facility. There is a check-in to get to know the pet's personality. Questions, such as if the pet has storm anxiety, are asked. And a liability waiver has to be signed. All the information collected is kept on file for future boarding, said Brown.

Though dogs and cats are the common clients, the hotel can accommodate some small companion animals such as rabbits. They boarded one the week they opened.

But Brown cautioned that they may not be able to board a hamster but each client would be evaluated on a case by case basis because they would have to make sure that all pets staying in the hotel would be safe.

There is no maximum or minimum stay but Brown advises calling 2-3 weeks in advance around the holidays. During the Thanksgiving holidays, they were completely booked. Brown anticipates the same will happen around the Christmas holidays. For regular weeks, Brown said calling a week in advance is sufficient.

The hotel has 30-40 kennels and is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. An overnight monitor takes over at 5:30 p.m. and makes rounds every couple of hours until 7 a.m. At 8 a.m., pets are let out for bathroom breaks.

The hotel is in a separate building from the clinic but check-in is still at the hospital's front desk. A security fence surrounds the hotel. A keypad lock is on the door and only staff and pet owners are allowed inside.

Many people regard pets as their children so they want a place they can trust and is comfortable with plenty of space in the kennel for their pets to move around, said Brown.

Dogs spend most of the day playing in an outdoor play area surrounded by a tall chainlink fence. They're let out 3-4 times a day for 30-40 minutes each time. The area is also separated into smaller spaces where each dog can run around. There is also a spray pad and a playground set.

"We've got people here that can play fetch and just love them and cuddle them," said Brown. "And that's what people want to know. That they're not just sitting in a kennel somewhere with their sad, little pouty faces."

The owners are comforted knowing that someone is watching and loving on their pets.

The cat kennels have shelves on which cats can jump or perch and a separate area for their own litter box.

A large window in the reception also allows workers to look into kennel.

"I'll make a round every few minutes or so and talk to them and let them know that there's somebody here," said Vanessa Hogan who handles the day to day operations.

The hotel offers a few perks such as homemade peanut butter and oatmeal treats. The guests they really like them, said Brown.

And everyone gets a bath. If they stay three or more nights, they also get a bandana.

Owners are allowed to bring their pets' bedding, blankets and toys to make them feel more comfortable during their stay, said Hogan. And the pets like having their own things with them as well.

The facility also has a washer and dryer in case pets have an accident on blankets or bedding.

"I've had several fur-mommies - and some daddies - after they did the initial visit, they would come back to the office and we would finish everything up and they would say, 'We are just so relieved. You don't know what a burden has been lifted because I know they are going to be very well taken care of over here,'" said Hogan.

To schedule a tour or book a suite, call (318) 473-8177 and press option 5 or visit www.montgomeryanimal.net