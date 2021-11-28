ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The holidays could help flu season take off

By Stacey Burling
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still early in the flu season, but it looks as if we’re in for a tougher time this year than last, when COVID-19 precautions practically drove that other respiratory virus underground. This year, flu is off to a faster start and contagion is increasing, especially among children and...

PUBLIC HEALTH

