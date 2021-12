Main contractor: Anthony Robinson Joinery Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Loader Monteith has completed a comprehensive refurbishment and extension to a former crofter’s cottage in the remote Scottish Highlands. The clients gave their architects one powerful line of aspiration for the project; the house needed to be a warm, comfortable, light-filled family space that allows the outdoors to be in harmony with the indoors. The existing cottage was very small and disconnected from its surroundings by thick stone walls and small windows. The clients wanted more and usable space to accommodate their family and guests, but local planning laws meant new building interventions could be no more than the size of the original footprint. To meet this challenge, Loader Monteith designed the house that has two wings.

