Pirates A to Z: Jack Suwinski's work ethic, power prompted addition to 40-man roster

During the offseason, the Tribune-Review will offer Pirates A to Z: An alphabetical player-by-player look at the 40-man roster, from outfielder Anthony Alford to pitcher Miguel Yajure.

Player: Jack Suwinski

Position: Outfielder

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

2021 MLB statistics: Did not play in the majors in 2021.

Contract: Not yet eligible for arbitration.

Acquired: In a trade from the San Diego Padres, along with Tucupita Marcano and Michell Miliano, for Adam Frazier in July.

This past season: After struggling through several stops in the minors — including a repeat season at Low-A Fort Wayne — Suwinski hit a low point in 2019 with the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm.

A 15th-round pick who signed for $550,000 in 2016, Suwinski slashed .208/.303/.350 with 141 strikeouts and 56 walks in 417 plate appearances. He flashed power, however, hitting 16 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for 51 RBIs in 116 games.

With his career at a crossroads when the pandemic shut down the sport, the Chicago native returned home and changed his diet. Under the direction of team nutrionists, he added a fourth meal and ate healthy snacks to boost his weight to a muscular 218 pounds. In the process, Suwinski improved his speed in the outfield and strength at the plate.

The result was a resurgent season, where he improved his batting average by 54 points (.262), his on-base percentage by 80 points (.383) and his slugging percentage by 135 points (.485).

“I definitely remember going through some challenges and experiencing some failures and struggles,” Suwinski told the San Diego Union-Tribune last June, “and trying to figure out what works for me and what I can lean on as a player.”

The power was always there, as Suwinski hit double-digit home runs three times in the minors and hit nine in another season. The improved numbers drew the notice of scouts, and the Padres included Suwinski in the package for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in late July.

Despite hitting a homer in his debut at Double-A Altoona, Suwinski’s statistics slipped with the Curve. He batted .252/.359/.391 with nine doubles, four homers and 21 RBIs in 45 games. Even so, the Pirates added Suwinski, ranked their No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline, to their 40-man roster on Nov. 19 to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. What caught general manager Ben Cherington’s eye was Suwinski’s “really strong work ethic” and power potential as a corner outfielder.

“Obviously, we’ve had less time with him, but we are really encouraged by how hard he hits the ball, his ability to impact the baseball to all fields and hit for power,” Cherington said. “He also is a guy who can get on base and take a walk and is a solid defender.”

The future: With an opening in right field, Suwinski could be battling the likes of Jared Oliva, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Travis Swaggerty for a spot on the 26-man roster in spring training.

Suwinski is more likely slated to start the 2022 season at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he could team with fellow 40-man roster additions Smith-Njigba and Swaggerty in the outfield.

The Pirates will keep close watch on Suwinski’s slugging, which dipped from .551 at San Antonio to .391 at Altoona. But his on-base percentage shows that Suwinski has solid pitch selection and can get on base, and he possesses the power potential to clear the bases.