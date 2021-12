After the big finale Friday on Apple TV+, can you expect The Morning Show season 3 to happen? Or, are we really at the end of the road?. There are a few different things worth thinking about here, mostly because with this show in general there are a lot of moving parts. Renewing The Morning Show is not just about Apple coming in and giving the show a green light; instead, you have to make sure that Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and the rest of the cast are on board. This isn’t one of those network-TV shows where the cast signs on for six or seven seasons at the beginning.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO