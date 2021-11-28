ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Create Ardmore releases video highlighting arts in the city

By Drew Butler, The Daily Ardmoreite
 4 days ago

Last week Create Ardmore released a video highlighting some of the many visual arts on public display around downtown Ardmore. In the approximately 6 minute video, it goes through a series of scenes displaying sculptures, vintage advertisements, murals, street art in the form of painted fire hydrants, and the scarecrows on display earlier this fall.

Create Ardmore Board of Directors Chair, Maria Wilkinson said the video was shot over a series of Sunday mornings to make it easier to film and ensure good shots highlighting the art. Additional drone footage and footage of residents was shot on two other dates.

"It's basically a snapshot of what our downtown looked like in October of 2021," Wilkinson said. "It was a lot of fun. I kind of hate that we had to shoot on Sunday mornings because it makes it look like our downtown is empty — which is absolutely not the case — but everyone who did see us filming was very interested in talking to us to find out what we are doing."

The film is currently available to view on the Create Ardmore Facebook page, and will soon be uploaded to the organization's website, www.createardmore.org. It will also have a live premiere on the big screen at Central Park on December 11 at approximately 5 p.m. prior to Parks and Recreation's screening of the film "Elf."

Wilkinson said the organization was begun six years ago to help enable, coordinate, promote and supports the arts in Ardmore by establishing a network of creative individuals, nonprofit organizations, businesses and their supporters.

"We are a grassroots organization completely run by volunteers," she said. "We are under the Ardmore Chamber Foundation umbrella which I love because it allows us to to focus on fun and creative things and not have to worry about things an office or executive director that other nonprofits have to deal with. It lets us stay light on our feet and turn on a dime when a new opportunity or idea comes our way."

Wilkinson is one of the founding board members of the organization, and she said they are currently looking for new volunteers who would be interested in joining the board. Because the pandemic made recruiting new board members difficult, there are currently open spaces as well as additional spaces opening in the future because current members will soon be terming off.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Create Ardmore releases video highlighting arts in the city

Registration open for Ardmore Tinsel Trail

The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Tinsel Trail is returning for another year, and there’s only a few days left to join the festivities. Presented by Dream Key Real Estate LLC, the annual event serves as a unique way for community members to remember a loved one, publicize a business or organization, or promote a group, all by sponsoring and decorating a tree.
ARDMORE, AL
