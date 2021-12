(KNSI) – The new Veteran Resource and Enrichment Center is heading into its first holiday season in St. Cloud. The center, located at Midtown Square (3400 1st St. North), is a place for veterans and their families to access services or just escape from the stresses of military life. Kerry Schwegel is the Executive Director of the Veteran Resource and Enrichment Center, or “Vrec” and explains why she does what she does and part of what the center is aiming to do.

