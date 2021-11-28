ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NY

Peter Paine: in his sixth decade of fighting for the Adirondacks

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Goprf_0d8R2G8700
Peter Paine at his property in Willsboro in September, is in his sixth decade in service to the Adirondack Park through his legal, volunteer and open-space protection work. Photo by Mike Lynch

Paine is the last surviving member of the TSC and spent decades on the APA board, but that is only half the story

One day in the fall of 1967, Peter S. Paine Jr., 32, went hunting for grouse at his family’s Essex County estate. He was with his father and Laurance Rockefeller, a family friend since Paine Sr. and Rockefeller had been classmates at Princeton. Laurance, 57, was chair of the New York State Parks Commission, younger brother and best friend of Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, and one of the richest men in the world. But that didn’t stop Peter Jr. from speaking frankly.

The three men spent the day walking through grasslands and marshes at the mouth of the Boquet River, pausing occasionally to admire breathtaking views of Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains. After they returned home, Rockefeller asked a question. He was puzzled about reactions to his recent proposal that New York donate 1.7 million acres of the Adirondacks to the National Park Service. Specifically, he couldn’t understand why New York’s environmental activists hated the idea.

The younger Paine spoke with the eagerness of a prized pointer headed for a wounded bird. He was happy to list several reasons why the Adirondack National Park proposal was doomed. Chief among them was the “forever wild” clause of New York’s constitution, which offers stronger protection for the Park’s wild lands than the federal government ever could. New Yorkers think it’s better their way, Paine recalled in a recent interview.

Rockefeller’s proposal died, but he must have been impressed by the young man. A few months later, the governor asked Paine to serve on the Temporary Study Commission on the Future of the Adirondacks (TSC). Paine had the correct pedigree. He is a graduate of Princeton and Harvard Law who went on to a Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford. He represents international business clients for a firm with offices in lower Manhattan. But Willsboro is home, so he happily accepted the governor’s invitation. “I was just off the plane from Europe,” he said. “I thought the problems of the Adirondacks were interesting.”

In addition to his corporate work, Paine took on a heavy load of pro bono work for the Adirondacks. Today, at 86, he is largely retired from business law, but his service to the park is well into its sixth decade, with no signs of slowing down. As the last surviving member of the TSC, he has become a living link to the history of open space protection. He is also a survivor from a bygone era, one in which the fate of a six-million-acre park might be decided in private by three men taking a stroll.

Big ideas

Nelson Rockefeller loved big, bold ideas. He gave the TSC’s staff and commissioners extremely ambitious goals and a very tight deadline. Paine, the youngest commissioner by far, threw himself into the work and became one of its leaders. “Peter was probably the single most important person,” said fellow commissioner Howard Kimball. “He had his head screwed on properly. He knew what was going on, and he did what he set out to do.”

The commission’s principal recommendation, the Adirondack Park Agency, became law in June 1971. Paine was appointed to the APA’s original board, where he stayed for 25 years. He worked with George Davis, who had also been on the TSC’s staff, to draft and pass a land use plan for over three million acres of private land in the park. The plan passed in 1973, and Paine defended it as it was attacked more or less continuously for the next two decades. It was a highly public role, suited for a man who enjoys being the center of attention, and it established Paine as an environmental leader. But it was not the only thing that he did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2j5C_0d8R2G8700

Regulators and Rebels

Earlier this year, we ran a nine-part series that tells the story of the at-times contentious campaign to create the Adirondack Park Agency, which marks its 50th anniversary this year. Adapted from the new book “A Wild Idea: How the Environmental Movement Tamed the Adirondacks,” author Brad Edmondson interviewed more than 50 people who fought for and against the APA, some of whom have since died.

The TSC’s 181 recommendations were ranked, which meant they considered the first few most important. Recommendations one through 10 described the Adirondack Park Agency. Numbers 11 through 14, plus seven or eight others, described a new idea they called “scenic easements.” And the last recommendation, which attracted little attention, urged private citizens to set up an Adirondack chapter of a new group, The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

The TSC was decades ahead of its time. “It was extremely far-sighted,” Paine said. “Harold Jerry and Watson Pomeroy were familiar with new ideas in land protection – they brought them to us, and we embraced them.” A global shift toward large, “landscape-level” land protection deals was still decades away. But the deals started in 1971 in the Adirondacks.

Fifty years ago, The Nature Conservancy was a loose confederation of local groups that protected rare plants and animals on small nature preserves. The group’s Adirondack chapter would follow a different path. The Park’s private property included a long list of natural areas, some of them thousands of acres in size, that activists wanted permanently protected from development. Crucially, the Adirondack activists had the money and connections to make big deals happen.

The Adirondack Chapter of TNC was in the early stages of formation in October 1971 when its organizers bought Camp Santanoni, a 12,446-acre estate at the southern edge of the High Peaks Wilderness. Pat Noonan, who would become President of the Arlington, Virginia-based organization, had been in touch with Santanoni’s owners, who wanted to sell. But when the family suddenly agreed to a “bargain sale” price of $1 million, TNC didn’t have the money.

Noonan turned to Arthur Savage of Elizabethtown and Savage’s cousin, Wayne Byrne of Plattsburgh, who were forming the Adirondack chapter. Savage, a well-connected New York City lawyer, and Byrne, who was well-known in the North Country, called a few friends. They secured an $875,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, a program that had been designed by Laurance Rockefeller’s private staff. Another $50,000 came from the chapter’s original members. The capstone gift of $75,000 was made anonymously by Harold Hochschild, who had been chair of the Temporary Study Commission.

Santanoni was by far the biggest deal The Nature Conservancy had ever done, and it happened quickly. In the years that followed, while TNC’s other chapters remained focused on small nature preserves, the Adirondackers went their own way. They transferred Santanoni to the state for a big win — a major addition to the Forest Preserve – and then they went looking for more.

A donation

Paine was not directly involved in the formation of the Adirondack Chapter of TNC, but he was an early donor and client. In 1978, the Paine family donated an easement to TNC that permanently prevents development on 1,000 acres of the family’s land, including two miles of the Bouquet River and three miles of Lake Champlain shoreline. The donation decreased the taxable value of their waterfront by about two-thirds, Paine said. In addition to protecting the land from development in perpetuity, the gift made it easier for his father to transfer ownership of his estate to the next generation.

The growth of the Adirondack Chapter was hampered, however, because the laws governing land donations were murky. There were few statutes or legal precedents to rely on. Land with a conservation easement on it had to be adjacent to another land parcel that was owned by the easement’s owner. Donors were taking tax deductions when they gave up the development rights to their land, but how to place a value on those rights was unclear. Many lawyers and judges were not willing to take or hear easement cases because they thought the tool was not on solid legal ground.

In 1983, New York passed legislation that cleared up the rules for landowners who wanted to donate land or easements to conservation groups. George Davis, Paine, and a dozen others who had been involved in the Adirondack Chapter of TNC formed a new organization, the Adirondack Land Trust, to serve the many private landowners in the park whom they knew would be interested in making donations.

“We formed the Land Trust in 1984 because The Nature Conservancy was not interested in protecting farmland or working forests, and that was important to us,” Paine said. And when the Land Trust’s early successes soon threatened to outpace the Conservancy chapter, the Arlington office “had a change of heart,” Paine said. The two organizations remained legally separate, but in 1988 they merged their staff, financial operations, and boards. The Nature Conservancy had entered the landscape protection business, at least in the Adirondacks.

The 1983 law made conservation easements far more attractive to three key decision-makers: landowners, land-protection groups, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Easement donors were still mainly interested in preserving their land as open space, but now there was also a clear financial incentive for families whose wealth was tied up in land. The property could remain in private ownership, and the specific terms of the easement—public access, tree-cutting, and future buildings —were negotiable, within clearly-defined limits.

The pattern was set. The Adirondack Chapter identified a potential acquisition and raised money to save it. It usually took out loans to buy land or easements, and repaid the loans by selling the land and easements to the state. The Conservancy chapter would usually get back what they had paid for it and a bit more, fueling their growth.

The pattern had power because it used market forces, with a willing buyer and a willing seller. The opposition of local officials, who were concerned about loss of tax revenue, could be quieted by state payments in lieu of taxes. But as the deals got bigger, they grew more complex. The first conservation easement in New York State, which protected Elk Lake in 1964, was written on less than two pieces of paper. The 2007 deal for lands owned by the Finch Pruyn corporation filled hundreds of pages.

Today, one-third of all the private land in the Adirondack Park is protected by conservation easements. At last count, about 56 million acres of private property in the US is permanently protected from development by land trusts. To put that in context, the entire state of New York is about 35 million acres. And today, The Nature Conservancy protects 125 million acres of land in 72 countries.

“It has been interesting,” Paine said. “I think most of us who have been seriously involved with land protection in the Adirondacks feel that we have made a difference. What we’ve done is certainly imperfect, but it was revolutionary at the time we did it.”

Brad Edmondson is the author of A Wild Idea: How The Environmental Movement Tamed The Adirondacks (www.awildidea.com).

Comments / 0

Related
Adirondack Explorer

A new role in park leadership

DEC staffers named as managers for Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves. The state Department of Environmental Conservation filled new posts of managers of sustainable use of public lands in the Adirondack and Catskill parks, the department announced on Monday. Adirondack Park organizations applauded the news that Josh Clague, a long-time...
Adirondack Explorer

No vacancy for backcountry campers?

Using the Tetons as a way to explore the idea of backpacking permits in the Adirondacks. The Browns faced a conundrum. They had tried and failed to secure a permit to camp at the picturesque alpine bowl around Marion Lake, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, after standing in line before 6:30 a.m., when park headquarters had opened. So the father-daughter hiking team of Rick and Laura Brown had decided to hike across park lands past the lake, then up and over a ridge to unrestricted national forest camping just beyond the park boundary at Fox Creek Pass. Then they would traverse another part of the park the next day, a broad alpine shelf, until ultimately reaching a canyon where they had secured a Park Service permit.
HOBBIES
Adirondack Explorer

Has any park gotten it right? Can we?

As mountain communities grapple with how to best manage increase in visitors, Explorer looks to how other places are dealing. The Mountain Wanderer book and map store on the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire shuttered for three months last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses across the country did the same, suffering financial losses. Some merchants closed for good.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex County, NY
Government
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Willsboro, NY
County
Essex County, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
Adirondack Explorer

From Haystack to Nye, 100 years later

Marshall’s pamphlet of the peaks nears centennial. In the heyday of 19th century sport in the Adirondacks the classic image of recreation in our region involved boats. This was the era of Murray’s Fools, the tourist boom precipitated by W. H. H. Murray’s best-selling “Adventures in the Wilderness; or, Camp-Life in the Adirondacks” (1869). Campers camped, hunters hunted, and anglers fished on and around water. Guides rowed their guideboats, while clients cast their flies. Or they shot white-tailed deer chased to water by hounds or hypnotized by jacklights along lake or river shores. In mass-produced lithography, sold coast to coast by Currier and Ives, the popular image of Adirondack recreation overwhelmingly focused on water.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Working on the housing puzzle

LivingADK works to implement variety of programs to improve housing density of Adirondack region. Similar to many resort towns across the nation, the town of Webb has grappled with a housing crisis which has only worsened during the past two years of pandemic. City dwellers who have opted to ride out the pandemic in rural Adirondack towns have outbid local families, purchasing second homes for much more than their market values. This issue, coupled with the drastic increase in short-term residential rentals, has created a perfect storm, leaving the town’s workforce with limited options.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurance Rockefeller
Person
Nelson Rockefeller
Adirondack Explorer

OSI makes $1.5M bid for Tahawus rail line

Offer reignites debate over future of 30-mile rail line. The Open Space Institute has made a $1.5 million offer for the abandoned Tahawus Line of the Saranac North Creek Railway under a railbanking plan that would permit its use as a recreational trail, while not entirely ruling out future commercial service should a viable freight carrier present itself.
TAHAWUS, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Hydrilla and other invasives knocking on doors to the Adirondacks

Invasive mitigation efforts continue as groups await permanent boat inspection law. Hydrilla, a hulking aquatic invasive plant found in the lower Hudson River and Finger Lakes regions of the state, continued to visit the Adirondacks this summer. The invasive plant, which the state Department of Environmental Conservation calls “one of...
POLITICS
Adirondack Explorer

Park and ride

Get off your bike for some camping, hiking and fishing along Adirondack Rail Trail. My family has hiked, camped, cross- country skied and paddled throughout the Adirondacks. But our bicycle adventures have been more limited. Part of the reason for this is because we’re parents of a pre-teen and Adirondack highways—even those with wide shoulders—are not hospitable places for a child on a bicycle. Closer to our upstate New York home, there are abundant rail-trails and multi-use paths to use, but options are fewer in the Adirondacks.
TRAVEL
Adirondack Explorer

Mapping a vision

Adirondack Council plots journey to improved park management and communities. Building on a 129-year-old promise to protect and nurture the Adirondack Park, the Adirondack Council on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the next 30 years. In a 98-page document, “Adirondack VISION 2050,” the Elizabethtown-based group establishes a “North Star”...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Park#Land Use#Adirondack High Peaks#Tsc#Princeton#The National Park Service#New Yorkers#Harvard Law#A Rhodes Scholarship#Oxford
Adirondack Explorer

APA sheds more light on solar

The Adirondack Park Agency is considering becoming an adviser and host of public meetings on solar development. To date the APA has approved 35 megawatts of commercial solar. Between that and additional pending applications, the agency is on its way to approving half of the electricity needed to supply year-round residents of the park. At the board’s Thursday meeting, Dan Kelleher, special assistant for economic affairs at APA, said that does not include the power needs of local businesses, governments or seasonal residents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Adirondack Explorer

Hikers get separated on Ester Mt.

On Nov. 12 at 12:55 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from Franklin County 911 regarding a distressed hiker. At 1:24 p.m., the hiker was with Caretaker Bastian at the Lake Colden interior outpost. Forest Rangers Evans and Bode helped the hiker down to Marcy Dam at 3:45 p.m. At 5:44 p.m., the hiker was turned over to Lake Placid Ambulance and taken to the hospital for further treatment.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

‘Everyone should have access to this joy’

ADK’s first Black Summit Steward encourages people of color to explore Adirondack trails. She grew up in the Town of Newburgh and by high school had joined her high school’s cross-country team, kickstarting her journey and connection with the outdoors. Now, Klarisse Torriente is cementing her love of nature in...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Adirondack Explorer

State repairing Boreas Ponds access road

A large stretch of the access road to Boreas Ponds should be ready for vehicle traffic after this construction season. But the public will likely have to wait to drive it until next spring because Gulf Brook Road is not plowed in winter except for at the Blue Ridge parking area, which is located about seven miles from the ponds near the intersection of Blue Ridge Road.
NORTH HUDSON, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Scientists study salmon stocking methods

Scientists are taking a new approach in their Atlantic salmon stocking efforts in the Lake Champlain watershed. This fall a crew from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began netting salmon to collect data about their journey up the Ausable, Boquet and Saranac rivers during their annual spawning run. The work is part of a new 9-year study researchers are undertaking that relies on parentage-based tagging, a novel method of tracking fish that identifies their familial roots using DNA.
WILDLIFE
Adirondack Explorer

Some Adirondack Tops locations will become Grand Union stores

SCHENECTADY — Price Chopper completed its merger with Tops Markets, a consolidation that will create a combined company with nearly 300 stores in the Northeast. The stores will operate under the current names but will be owned and overseen by a new parent company, Northeast Grocery, Inc., that a news release issued Monday afternoon said would be based in Schenectady, Price Chopper’s hometown.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

422
Followers
482
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy