Jim Goodwin disappointed with Joe Shaughnessy dismissal against Hearts

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle have to start hauling themselves out of the hole they are in after seeing a first Premier League win of the season wrenched from their grasp. The Magpies looked to be about to break their duck against Norwich courtesy of Callum Wilson’s 61st-minute penalty at St James’ Park despite playing all but nine minutes of the game with 10 men following Ciaran Clark’s early dismissal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO