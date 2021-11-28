ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jim Goodwin disappointed with Joe Shaughnessy dismissal against Hearts

By PA Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Mirren manager Jim Goodwin believes there was no need for referee Alan Muir to send off Joe Shaughnessy at the end of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hearts. Already carrying a booking for a crunching first-half tackle on Liam Boyce, the defender picked up a second caution for hauling down Cammy...

