Jim Goodwin disappointed with Joe Shaughnessy dismissal against Hearts

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor 𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine @gigiodonna1...
Comments / 0