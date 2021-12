August 2016, Donta Taylor was walking down Wilmington Avenue in Compton to go buy cigarettes before he was stopped by two members of the sheriff’s department, deputies Mizrain Orrego and Samuel Aldama. The sheriffs testified that he flashed a gun, yet no weapons were found anywhere near the scene, afterwards, they opened fire, and murdered Taylor. The deputies were working “gang suppression” duty, however, the irony is that Aldama himself was a member of a police gang, the Compton Executioners.

COMPTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO