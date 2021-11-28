WeatherTalk: Here's how to look beyond the galaxy

A larger-than-usual asteroid is due to make a flying visit past Earth next week, on December 11.
It's called 4660 Nereus, a relatively frequent visitor to near-Earth space, which means it's been well characterized, with a diameter of 330 meters (1,083 feet). That's a little bit smaller than the height of the Empire State Building.
Despite the sensationalized tabloid headlines, 4660 Nereus is going to skim by at a nice, safe distance of 3.93 million kilometers (2.44 million miles) – just over 10 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.
Because of its size and distance from Earth, 4660 Nereus is classified as...
