FARGO — Birch Burdick, who has been the Cass County state's attorney for more than two decades, has announced he will retire on Dec. 31, 2022, when his latest term expires. Burdick informed Cass County commissioners of his decision in a letter dated Nov. 17. In the letter, he states he will be 67 years old in late 2022 when he plans to step down from the position he was first elected to in 1998.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO