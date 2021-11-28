ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Epic Games Store adds Antstream retro cloud streaming service

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has added a new service to their store that allows players to enjoy retro games via cloud streaming. Antstream is a retro focused service with over 1,200 titles available to play through cloud streaming. Games include Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Earthworm Jim, and Mortal Kombat. As first spotted by GamesIndustry.biz,...

www.nme.com

#Retro Games#Free Games#Puzzle Game#Antstream#Pac Man
