The Epic Games Store adds Antstream retro cloud streaming service

Today, developer Harmonix and Epic Games have announced that the developer behind Rock Band, Fuser, Dance Central, and more is joining Epic Games. “Harmonix has a track record creating fun and engaging music experiences designed for everyone to enjoy,” Epic Games said. “As we work to build the metaverse, this expertise is needed to reimagine how music is experienced, created and distributed. The Harmonix team will collaborate closely with Epic to develop musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite while continuing to support existing titles including Rock Band 4.” Harmonix wrote “Over the last 26 years we have pushed ourselves to redefine how people experience and interact with music. From the earliest days of The Axe to Guitar Hero, Rock Band, Dance Central, our VR titles, FUSER, and everything in between, we have aspired to redefine what a music game can be. Now, we’ll be working with Epic to once again challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse, and we couldn’t be more excited.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO