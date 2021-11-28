ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Do This Before Shiba Inu Tanks

By Jennifer Saibil
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Shiba Inu has posted extraordinary growth. But it remains highly risky.
  • Ethereum is a cryptocurrency with many uses.
  • Solana is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency similar to Ethereum.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few months and has probably minted a few millionaires, and possibly even billionaires. That's because the cryptocurrency, inspired by a Japanese dog breed, has gained 53,216,940% over the past 15 months. If you invested $100 in August 2020, you'd be sitting on more than $5 million today.

But this isn't a plug to buy in today. In fact, Shiba Inu isn't likely to post those kinds of gains again, because the coin's rapid ascent is less about its intrinsic worth and more about investor hype. And as newer types of cryptocurrencies that do have more real value drop on the markets, Shiba Inu's valuation has started to deflate, losing 20% over the past week.

That's a drop in the bucket for anyone who already benefited from the cryptocurrency's gains, but it might signal the beginning of a decline, or at least volatility that makes it a riskier bet than it's already been. And it should signal to investors that it might be time to look for other cryptocurrencies to invest in.

Before Shiba Inu tanks, investors should invest their funds in more promising cryptocurrencies. I'd suggest Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HgaM_0d8Qyxc200
Image source: Getty Images.

A response to the cryptocurrency naysayers

OK, I'll admit it: I'm not big into cryptocurrency. I don't recommend speculative investing, and cryptocurrency in general looks like one big speculation to me. I'd never advocate investing in Shiba Inu, which has skyrocketed seemingly on nothing other than hype.

But as coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum become more accepted in the world at large, with trustworthy companies such as PayPal and Square leaning into them, and they gain acceptance as a form of payment by merchants, it's hard to ignore the fact that they do have utility.

That's where Ethereum comes in. Ethereum is decentralized finance (DeFi) technology that is built on the blockchain. If you don't know too much about cryptocurrency, that probably wasn't a helpful definition. So to explain further, decentralized finance refers to financial transactions that take place without a central authority, or an intermediary, like a bank. Blockchain refers to a digital ledger, or database of transactions, where developers can encode information in blocks of data that are linked together, forming a chain.

There are several reasons Ether (the cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum platform) is looking like more than a speculative investment. One is that more companies, such as Starbucks, are accepting it as a form of payment. Another is that it has use in executing digital transactions, such as buying digital art. Finally, it's being traded on more exchanges and through mainstream trading apps, such as PayPal.

Ethereum has a $493 billion market cap and is the second most-traded cryptocurrency on the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global. It's up 584% over the past year, which is a more sustainable gain than Shiba Inu's. If you're interested in investing in cryptocurrency, Ethereum is probably a great place to start.

A newer option with long-term potential

Solana is similar to Ethereum, built on the same foundation of DeFi and blockchain. But it's newer (therefore giving investors a head start) as well as faster and cheaper. It allows developers to create dApps, or decentralized apps, that interact with the blockchain, or instructions that support its projects.

Its creators developed it to be more scalable that what already exists, which means it could have far-reaching applications in finance and other digitally based applications. They say, "Developers can think of Solana as a global computer where anyone in the world can deploy programs to it, and communicate with the ones that already exist."

It can handle 65,000 transactions per second, which the developers say is 4,000 times faster than Ethereum, and transaction fees are $10 per million transactions. It's also compatible with Ethereum, so users can move tokenized assets between the two. In other words, it's a next-level solution for cryptocurrency users, which could be attractive to investors.

Solana, or the Sol token used to trade it, has a $65 billion market cap, and it's the fourth most-traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase. It's up more than 9,000% over the past year, but it has a long future ahead as it improves upon previous DeFi platforms.

Then again, investors might want to invest in safer investments than cryptocurrency altogether, or gain exposure to cryptocurrency through well-established companies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

My 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy in December

Ethereum is the world's No. 2 cryptocurrency and could pick up momentum with a major upgrade. Solana ranks as the fastest-growing blockchain in the world with its blazing speed and low costs. I don't play the lottery. Why not? I don't like putting my money in anything where the odds...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Crashing Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 7.37% lower over 24 hours at $0.00004272 early Thursday. What’s Moving? The token has risen 5.05% over a seven-day trailing period. SHIB fell 7.07% and 3.68% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively, over 24 hours. Over a period of 90 days, SHIB...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Kraken Listing Take SHIB to 1 Cent?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme cryptocurrency that has been getting popular at the cost of fellow meme crypto Dogecoin, received another boost after Kraken listed it. Kraken is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list SHIB—another sign of its growing popularity. What’s the prediction for SHIB and can it hit 1 cent after the Kraken listing?
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out On Shiba Inu? Buy This Breakout Cryptocurrency Instead

Shiba Inu has fallen nearly 50% from its high. The Avalanche blockchain is the fourth-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Avalanche is the fastest blockchain-powered smart contract platform. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) skyrocketed to an all-time high in October, rising more than 153,000,000% from its 52-week low on Nov. 28, 2020. However,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Benzinga

Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 26.95% at $0.00004998 over 24 hours late Monday night. What’s Moving? The token has shot up 13.29% over a seven-day trailing period. SHIB rose 24.64% and 20.71% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively. Over a 90-day period, the self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Shiba Inu Before It Rebounds to a New High?

It's been an absolutely incredible year for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB). The cryptocurrency may have started as something of a joke, but it's gone on to become one of the most explosive winners in investing history. Shiba Inu's cryptocurrency token is up a staggering 52,000,000% across 2021's trading. Even more striking,...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Shiba Inu: Memes As the Future of Money

The shiba inu (SHIB) coin has had a really interesting week. Between late October and Nov. 28, the “Dogecoin Killer” meme token lost about half of its value in dollar terms. Then it surged more than 30% as the Kraken exchange announced it would list the token. Then, starting early this morning, it crashed again by about 20%.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Shiba Inu Forecast: December 2021

After starting the month of November near all-time highs, SHIB/USD appears set to begin December on a more cautious note. Downwards price action has been displayed the past four weeks of trading for Shiba Inu, but this doesn’t mean speculators will suddenly vanish from its trading landscape. In fact SHIB/USD remains extremely attractive to cryptocurrency traders who want price action and enjoy rapid volatility.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Kraken Crypto Exchange Lists Shiba Inu

Kraken has joined other crypto exchanges that took advantage of the hype around the increased demand for the memecoin from retail investors. Crypto exchange Kraken has announced that it is listing popular Dogecoin-inspired memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). In a blog post on Monday, the exchange revealed that as of November 30, users would be able to add SHIB to their accounts.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Fortune

4 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If it hadn’t already, crypto reached the mainstream in 2021. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization eclipsed $3 trillion, financial regulators from D.C. to Beijing started taking the asset class very seriously, and Elon Musk tanked Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy