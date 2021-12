In addition to Vulkan support and a lot of graphics renderer work happening for Godot 4.0, adding to the expansive feature list is improved multi-player capabilities. A prototype implementation of Godot multi-player scene replication support is ready and more functionality is being worked on as part of Godot 4.0. Godot to date has provided RPC-based messaging for multi-player games but hasn't itself provided a common mechanism around scene/state replication. With this new code being worked on, there is now an out-of-the-box solution and should be extensible for use by different games while being easy to use on the part of the game developers.

