It’s week 12 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road to face the Houston Texans. The Jets are coming off a closer than usual 24 - 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. It was a rare competitive game for the Jets, but they still were never all that close to victory as the game wound down. This week the Jets get Zach Wilson back under center, and we get to see if he has benefited from his time off after suffering a knee injury a month ago.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO