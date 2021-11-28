ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Voices: There’s no such thing as ‘trauma dumping’ – it’s just the way we communicate

By Georgina Fuller
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNC1Q_0d8QyXrG00

You know when you read something or come across a new term and immediately feel a pang of recognition when you realise it’s something you subconsciously do? Or is that just me? When I first came across the term “trauma dumping” I felt a paroxysm of guilt.

The term, coined by psychologists, refers to the method people use to “dump” their traumatic thoughts, feelings and issues onto others as a way of processing their emotions. Psychologist and Oxford University fellow Nelisha Wickremasinghe, author of Being with Others: Curses, Spells and Scintillation , told the Daily Mail that oversharing had become “the norm”.

“Over-emoting is encouraged and has become the norm on social media and in talk and reality shows,” she said. “What’s more, there’s now a mountain of self-help manuals and messages instructing us to get in touch with our feelings and tell each other about them.”

However, Wickremasinghe said the lines had become too blurred between what to share with a friend and a professional – and what to keep to yourself. Dumping on others could, she concluded, be “toxic”. To which I say, with respect, what nonsense . Sharing our feelings is how women connect and communicate – and have done for centuries, probably since we lived in caves and mainly talked to each other through eye rolls and grunts.

There are certain boundaries, of course, and I wouldn’t share my personal problems with strangers – but I’d say so-called “trauma dumping” is a fundamental and intrinsic component of female friendship. Working from home (WHF) with only the dog and two needy cats for company, I often find I save up my problems ready to offload when I see a friend for a catch-up. I usually spend a good 10 to 15 minutes having a whinge – from the latest meltdown one of my children has had, to my insomnia. I expect them to do the same, and they almost always do.

I have one friend who is never on time and usually spends the first 10 minutes after she has arrived explaining precisely why she was late, from struggling to try and get one of her children to sleep, to not being able to find her coat with the fur collar. Once we’ve got that out the way, we can get onto the other stuff and start putting the world to rights. The idea that this is “toxic” is, in my view, outlandish.

Wickremasinghe said the act of trauma dumping can sometimes suggest the person is experiencing a deeper psychological problem, such as borderline personality or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This may be the case in a very small number of people, but I would say the reciprocal sharing of our day-to-day problems, the minutiae of our lives and the things that we don’t post about on social media is precisely how women bond.

Hearing about my friend’s row with her husband (and offering some heartfelt advice) is what unites us. It’s what makes me realise that the facade we put on for others and for social media – nonchalant smiles, family photos, work achievements – is precisely that: a facade.

When I moan about only having a few hours of sleep the night before and hear one of my friends is also suffering with insomnia, I find it reassuring because I realise I’m not alone – and I hope she does too.

Plus, often, as women, we’re not looking for solutions; we just want to sound things out. And we live such isolated lives now, thanks to the pandemic. With so many of us WFH, I think sharing these sorts of things is even more important and life-affirming.

Wickremasinghe said trauma dumping could also be a consequence of what she calls the “threat brain” – the part of our emotion system that is alert to (and responds to) danger.

“An overactive threat brain will flood us with powerful feelings and thoughts which, if we do not soothe and contain them, will eventually spill out in daily life and relationships,” she has explained. “Our threat brain can be activated by both real and imagined threats which is why, for some people, relatively minor problems can feel terrifying – our ability to replay, imagine and overthink makes it so.”

Again, I can’t help but disagree. For me, talking about my issues or worries helps diffuse that sense of threat, restores me to some sort of equilibrium and helps put things into perspective. We shouldn’t shame other women – or ourselves – for “trauma dumping” when it’s probably one of the few things that helps to keep us sane.

Comments / 5

Related
psychologytoday.com

What Happens When a Narcissist Becomes Unhappy

The narcissist's incapacity to manage his feelings, including unhappiness, is the basis for his overall lack of self-awareness. A hallmark of narcissism is having impaired close relationships, as healthy relationships require mutuality, fairness, vulnerability, and trust. The primary coping mechanism the narcissist relies on to rid himself of unhappy feelings...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Spot Narcissistic Behaviors

You might want to recognize signs of narcissism so you know how to respond in the moment or long-term in a relationship. You may have met a new friend or love interest, but something seems different. Maybe they’re really charismatic and fun, but they never seem to care about what interests you. Or maybe they’ve even ghosted you a few times and come back with a good excuse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Health

What Is Narcissistic Abuse Syndrome? This Manipulative Relationship Dynamic Can Damage Your Mental Health

Abusive relationships and personality disorders don't always go hand-in-hand. But if your partner is a narcissist, life can be particularly difficult. Living with a narcissistic partner can lead to a phenomenon called narcissistic abuse syndrome (also known as narcissistic victim syndrome), in which a person's self-confidence and mental health are adversely affected.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Friendship#Oxford University#Scintillation#The Daily Mail
Psych Centra

The Tactic Narcissistic Personalities Often Use on Empathic People

Narcissistic projection can turn qualities like empathy and compassion against you, but it’s possible to protect yourself. Projection is a defense mechanism that helps us create distance from an uncomfortable personal feeling or behavior. While it’s not a constructive way to cope with things we don’t like about ourselves, chances are most of us have done it.
MENTAL HEALTH
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Lack The Capacity To Love

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
psychologytoday.com

How cPTSD Can Affect Intimate Relationships

Feeling unsafe is one of the biggest signs of cPTSD. When feeling safe is compromised, hypervigilance or shutting down are common. Intimate relationships are often negatively impacted for those struggling with cPTSD. Knowing the signs and symptoms can help with healing and improving relationship quality. Because traumatic events have the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Moving On and Moving Up from a Narcissist

Narcissists are often intent on controlling their victims and erasing the person they once were, which renders them dependent on the narcissist. Boundaries and limited contact can protect victims while they grow and heal from narcissistic abuse. Narcissists are generally unable to feel remorse, nor do they have the ability...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Husband with low self-esteem lashes out at negative feedback

Dear Carolyn: My husband has self-esteem issues. He often has negative thoughts about himself, despite my constant reassurance. His self-esteem issues impact our relationship. When I try to express my feelings or things I would like him to improve on, he gets very emotional and reacts like I’m telling him he is the worst person in the world. Recently, I told him how I would like his help more with our 1-year-old and gave specific examples, and he took it as saying he never helps or is a bad dad. I end up feeling terrible for making him upset and wishing I had just kept my mouth shut.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

How Does Trauma Hijack the Brain?

Trauma can confuse the communication between the three parts of your brain. Learn about and reflect on how each part of your brain reacts in different situations. Use that information to help identify interventions that can help lessen the influence of these traumas. Have you ever wondered how trauma might...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
womenworking.com

8 behaviors of people with high emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence affects how we manage behavior, navigate social complexities, and make personal decisions that achieve positive results. Social-emotional skills play an important part in our ability to work efficiently with others. Research shows that 90% of top performers have high emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence includes personal competence and social...
MENTAL HEALTH
Carrie Wynn

Narcissism Is A Personality Disorder

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.
Jenni Jacobsen

What It's Like Living With A Narcissist: Identify the Signs

Extreme sensitivity to perceived insults, inability to understand others' needs, and constant need for admiration characterize a narcissist.Michael Kaufmann. The TikTok craze has brought attention to mental health issues, which can have positive effects, like reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and making people feel less alone in their struggles. One topic that has become particularly popular on the app during 2021 is that of narcissistic abuse. Countless creators have posted advice about dealing with a narcissistic partner, as well as stories of how to escape the abuse, or simply how to identify if your partner may be a narcissist.
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy