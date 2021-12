Flint, MI—Flint Local 432 has received a $19,500 grant for its arts programming from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The all-ages venue learned of their award in late October after applying in March 2021. It plans to use the funds to “see the space active over 200 nights in 2022” according to a Nov. 22 press release.

