Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Amazon has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to establish a fulfilment centre by...

Google delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa – Business Insider

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google is delaying its return-to-office plan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a company memo. Google had previously extended its voluntary return-to-office policy until Jan. 10, beyond which it said...
BUSINESS
U.S. FTC sues to block $40 billion Nvidia deal to buy Arm

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp’s $40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm. “The FTC’s complaint alleges that the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run datacenters and driver-assistance systems in cars”, the FTC said in a statement.
BUSINESS
France’s Macron nears UAE Rafale fighter jet deal

DUBAI (Reuters) – France will sign several major deals with the United Arab Emirates on Friday, with two sources saying Paris could finally seal a multi-billion dollar Rafale warplane sale, as it looks to deepen economic and political ties with Abu Dhabi. French President Emmanuel Macron begins a two-day trip...
WORLD
#Govt Media Office#Reuters#Uae
US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
Russia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has filed administrative cases at a Moscow court against Google and Meta that could see fines imposed on the U.S. tech firms’ annual turnover in Russia, the RIA news agency reported on Friday. Roskomnadzor in October threatened both Alphabet’s Google and Meta’s...
BUSINESS
Indian ride hailing firm Ola has 1 million reservations for its electric scooter

(Reuters) – Indian ride-hailing company Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday. Ola’s ambition was to make India a global electric vehicle hub, Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference. Ola, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group, has a majority share...
BUSINESS
Congo state cobalt monopoly aims to start buying in January

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s state cobalt monopoly plans to start buying artisanal cobalt in January, its CEO Jean-Dominique Takis said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference, as the world’s biggest producer of the metal tries to ramp up revenue. Cobalt, which is trading at around...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World First Warner Bros. Hotel Opens in Abu Dhabi

The world’s first Warner Bros. hotel is now open and welcoming guests with open arms. The five-star hotel is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The US entertainment conglomerate recently set its foot in the hospitality industry with a long-standing partnership with Hilton and Miral – an investment company responsible for the development of Yas Island.
MIDDLE EAST
Route Analysis: Abu Dhabi-Delhi

A fourth destination in India is joining Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network from Nov. 24 when the ULCC begins flying to the country’s capital Delhi. The airline, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, launched its inaugural flights to India earlier this month, connecting Abu Dhabi (AUH) with Calicut (CCJ), Cochin ({{COK}}) and Trivandrum ({{TRV}}).
WORLD
Amazon adds 'upstream' warehouse layer to feed fulfilment centres

Amazon is to insert an extra layer of warehousing in its parcel distribution infrastructure, between its fulfilment and distribution centres. It has started trials with clients of its Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) programme, feeding fulfilment centres “from upstream, for more seamless replenishment”. “These new facilities are essentially for inventory staging,”...
BUSINESS
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says expects no shift in investment strategy in 2022

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, its group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday. Areas such as renewables, technology and life sciences will continue to remain themes for...
WORLD
Didi Global’s short-lived journey as a U.S.-listed company

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Didi Global said on Friday it will delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, the latest development after it ran afoul of Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO in July. Didi’s decision to delist...
BUSINESS
Citigroup applies for China securities license – WSJ

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc has applied for a securities license in China as the New York-based bank eyes a bigger presence in the world’s second largest economy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The bank recently submitted its application to the China Securities and Regulatory Commission and is also...
ECONOMY
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from New York exchange

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would start the process of delisting its shares from the New York stock exchange and prepare a Hong Kong listing, shortly after US regulators adopted a rule that would allow them to remove foreign firms. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent -- and just months after its mammoth New York debut. "After careful consideration, (Didi) will start the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange from today, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the company said in a statement on social media. The ride-hailing firm's IPO in June was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by China's internet watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity -- news that came just days after the listing that sent the shares plunging.
BUSINESS
Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time

Tel Aviv is the world's most expensive city to live in as soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally, according to a survey published on Wednesday.  Damascus was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in. am/phz/pbr
BUSINESS
Lyft names Elaine Paul as CFO

(Reuters) – Ride hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday named Elaine Paul as chief financial officer to replace Brian Roberts, who will be stepping down from the role. Paul is currently the CFO and vice president of Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Studios. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy...
BUSINESS

