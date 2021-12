A long holiday break is sure to benefit the Kansas City Chiefs after a 7-4 start has them with a lead in the AFC West and just a handful of games left to play. Their matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 was flexed to primetime just before Thanksgiving, and the well-rested Chiefs players are surely eager to get back on the field to strengthen their stranglehold on the division.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO