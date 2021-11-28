FORECAST: Cold Tonight, Big Warm Up This Week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest air of the season so far blasted in this morning on strong northwest winds. Those winds gusting up to 40 or 45mph at times helped to drop our morning low to 21 degrees, producing wind chills in the single digits for several hours. Despite a fair amount of sunshine, afternoon temperatures only warmed into the middle 20s with wind chills remaining in the teens. Temperatures will likely be even a little colder this evening, dropping to around 20 degrees by 10pm. However, clouds will be on the increase tonight, along with a strengthening south wind, which will help temperatures to start rising after Midnight. In fact, we should be in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise on Tuesday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO