CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance will cross the area overnight allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix, but mainly for areas to the north along the Wisconsin state line. (Credit: CBS 2) A shower is possible around sunrise Friday, then it will be mainly dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain chances increase on Sunday, with a 60 percent chance for showers in the late morning and afternoon. Lingering rain is possible through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for cold next week with highs only in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday with light accumulations possible. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain/snow. Low 37. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO