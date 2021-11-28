ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meaghan Strey Strikes Silver, Streak Continues At Junior Pan American Games

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMIRA, Colombia – All eyes were on Meaghan Strey (59kg; Auburn, Wash.) on Saturday as she was the lone U.S. weightlifter competing and on a day that followed a three-for-three podium performance by her teammates. Strey withstood the pressure and earned a silver medal at the Junior Pan American Games Cali-Valle...

