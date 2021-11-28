Meaghan Strey Strikes Silver, Streak Continues At Junior Pan American Games

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia –– The USA Softball U-18 Women’s National Team has arrived in Barranquilla, Colombia, where the 2021 squad sets its sights on claiming gold at the Junior Pan American Games. Held November 27 – December 2, Team USA joins Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Colombia in the six-day competition before traveling to Lima, Peru to compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Women’s World Cup slated for Dec. 6-12. The eight participating countries will open the Junior Pan American Games in two groups with the top two teams in each group advancing to the Super Round. The U.S. enters the tournament as the world-ranked No. 2 team and will compete in Group A alongside No. 30 Peru, No. 32 Argentina and No. 40 Colombia while No. 4 Mexico, No. 5 Puerto Rico, No. 11 Venezuela and No. 14 Brazil will battle it out in Group B.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO