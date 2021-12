Happy Tuesday, everyone! One more day closer to Turkey Day. Save your appetite!. A new food trailer that specializes in cold brews has gotten quite a warm welcome in Ocean Grove. Rea's set up shop just two months ago, but it is fast becoming a fixture at Coles Landing and generating a buzz in the community, serving up coffee, bagels, soups and more to those looking for a friendly face and tasty treats. Meet the owner and check out some of the delicious goodies she’s rolling out, right here.

SWANSEA, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO