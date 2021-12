Thanksgiving might leave you as sick of pumpkin pie as we at Syracuse.com are. If that’s the case, don’t worry – New York is plenty prepared to leave Thanksgiving in the dust and shift into hyper-holiday mode this weekend. There are many, many fairs and festivals to satisfy your holiday shopping list, and a 5K to trot off the turkey. If you’re ready to jump straight into winter wonderland, head to Skaneateles to hang out with live characters from Dickens novels, or to Geneva for the first in-person Nutcracker Ballet in two years.

