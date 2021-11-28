ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'No excuse for Aubameyang's miss vs Newcastle' - Wright

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gunners legend believes the skipper should have done better from point-blank range during the club's latest league engagement. Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has hit out at club's captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, stating there is no excuse for his poor finishing in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on...

