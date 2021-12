The Syracuse win over Indiana was an exciting game, especially for those in attendance at the Carrier Dome. On the surface, it appears that Syracuse University is doing all it can to protect fans from Covid. The reality is quite different. Fans are asked to show proof of Covid vaccination on entrance, told to wear a mask, and reminded about mask use throughout the game — with the threat that they may be asked to leave if they don’t comply.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO