Candace Cameron Bure Shares the Joys and Pressures of Life as the Queen of Christmas

Candace Cameron Bure has defended the Hallmark Channel diversifying its casts. Hallmark movies may have had loads of Christmas cheer but have lacked diversity. It’s been criticized for its lack of Black leads and excluding the LGBTQ+ community from its movies. Hallmark has been trying to make amends by improving the diversity in its movies a little at a time. Bure has been in numerous Hallmark holiday movies as a lead. Her 10th film with Hallmark The Christmas Contest premieres tomorrow. Candace Cameron Bure commented on the channel’s progress saying, “Hallmark has definitely made changes in that direction, which we are all very, very happy to see.” People who previously worked for Hallmark say it has an “unwritten rule” that they intentionally keep out people of color and people of the LGBTQ+ community. Bill Abbot, CEO of Hallmark parent company Crown Media Family Networks, has repeatedly denounced this notion.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO