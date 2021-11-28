ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Czech president appoints Petr Fiala as prime minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed on Sunday leader of the incoming coalition, Petr Fiala, as prime minister, taking a step closer to putting an entire government in place.

Fiala leads the bloc of five parties which control 108 seats in the 200-member lower house of parliament after an election in October in which the opposition ousted the current Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his allies.

The two were separated by plexiglass due to the president’s recent positive test for coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Czech journalist and human rights defender Petr Uhl dies

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Petr Uhl, a prominent Czech journalist and human rights activist jailed by former communist rulers, died on Wednesday, news agency CTK reported. He was 80. Uhl was a lifelong leftist but never joined the Communist Party that governed Czechoslovakia from 1948 to 1989, and was respected by democratic activists of all political convictions.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Large scale Russian offensive possible in January, Ukraine says

KYIV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and may be gearing up for a large-scale military offensive at the end of January, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament on Friday, citing intelligence reports. Reznikov said Ukraine would not do anything to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Official: Blinken, Russian FM to meet amid Ukraine tensions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet separately with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Thursday on the margins of a meeting in Stockholm Sweden at a time of tension over Russian military deployments on Ukraine s borders.A State Department official confirmed the meetings, which will happen on the sidelines of a minister-level meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Blinken is to meet first with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and later with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Tensions over the Russian troop build-up along the border of Ukraine, whose government is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Fiala
The Independent

Austria's ex-chancellor Kurz says he's leaving politics

Austria s former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, said Thursday that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations.Kurz said the recent birth of his first child had motivated him to take the step.The 35-year-old said he had always done his best to "move our beautiful Austria a little bit in the right direction,” but acknowledged having made some mistakes during his 10-year career.Still, Kurz insisted: “I'm neither a saint, nor a criminal.” “I'm a human being with strengths and weaknesses,” he told reporters in Vienna adding that he looked forward to defending himself...
ELECTIONS
Vice

Surreal Photos of Czech President Appointing New PM From Inside Airtight Box

Czech president Miloš Zeman has appointed a new prime minister from inside a specially-designed air-tight plexiglass box, after testing positive for COVID. The 77-year-old president, a controversial and divisive figure, contracted the virus after a six-week stay in hospital for an unrelated illness. He had been released from hospital only to be sent back later in the evening after he tested positive for coronavirus.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sweden's first female prime minister presents her government

Sweden s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, on Tuesday presented her one-party minority government with only a few changes compared to the previous Cabinet Andersson, who had been Sweden's finance minister, picked Mikael Damberg to replace her in that role. Damberg previously had been home affairs minister.Andersson, the leader of the Social Democratic party, was elected again Monday as the Scandinavian nation’s head of government. She resigned last week after seven hours as prime minister because a budget defeat prompted then-coalition partner the Greens to quit her two-party coalition. The move followed the rejection of her government’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Election#Parliament#Czech
Reuters

COVID-positive Czech president appoints new PM from plexiglass cubicle

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of a centre-right alliance Petr Fiala as prime minister on Sunday in a ceremony he performed from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for COVID-19. Fiala leads a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taylor Daily Press

“Bulldozer” Magdalena Andersson was appointed as Sweden’s first female prime minister

Sweden has a woman prime minister for the first time. The 54-year-old SPD leader Anderson received enough support in Parliament today. In recent days, Anderson has reached an agreement with the Left Party on an increase in pensions. On the other hand, the party abstained from voting yesterday. In Sweden, a prime minister can be appointed as long as the majority does not oppose him. Anderson chairs the Minority Coalition. She had 174 votes against it – with 175 or more votes against it she wouldn’t have done it.
POLITICS
WEKU

Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after she was appointed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Haiti prime minister appoints new Cabinet amid turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry swore in his new Cabinet on Wednesday, more than four months after he assumed leadership of Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The appointments come as Haiti struggles with a rise in violence, kidnappings and ongoing fuel shortages blamed on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Lukashenko says Belarusian economy is under unprecedented external pressure

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday the economy was under unprecedented external pressure, a day after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on Lukashenko,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kremlin says Ukraine may use force to reclaim rebel regions

The Kremlin voiced concern Thursday about what it described as belligerent rhetoric of the Ukrainian leadership, saying it raises concerns about a possible escalation of fighting in a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, fearing it could herald an invasion. But Moscow has insisted it has no such intention and accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making up the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that “the Ukrainian authorities' aggressive and increasingly intensive provocative action on the line...
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near his country’s borders, a stern demand that comes amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying […]
POLITICS
The Independent

EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge

The European Union’s highest court on Thursday advised that the principle to link the bloc’s budget disbursements to the respect for rule of law are compatible with the bloc's laws and that the challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations argued that such a decision lacked the proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years that they are veering away from the Western principles of the respect of rule of law in their nations. The advice of the court precedes...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy