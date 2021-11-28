ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Christmas In Tahoe’ Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hallmark Channel’s very merry holiday season continues with the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “Christmas in Tahoe.” The film, starring Laura Osnes and Kyle Selig, premieres Sunday night. The movie will be a musical treat for Hallmarkies, featuring a powerful cast with roots in both theatre and rock...

Register Citizen

Madison native’s Hallmark movie starts Countdown to Christmas on Nov. 26

MADISON — It takes a lot of work to produce a feel-good holiday rom-com for the Hallmark Channel. At 45 years old, filmmaker Matthew Brady had a considerable amount of homework to do for his latest project. As executive producer on the upcoming Hallmark movie, “An Unexpected Christmas,” Brady watched some 30 hours of Hallmark movies to learn their format.
MADISON, CT
startattle.com

An Unexpected Christmas (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie, a writer who convinces his ex-girlfriend Emily to pose as a couple for Christmas. This Hallmark Christmas romance comedy television movie is directed by Michael Robison. Its teleplay is written by Paul Campbell from a story by Gregory McGoon. Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison is the director of the feature film Deadly Sins and several television movies and television series including The Collector, The Outer Limits, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and Rogue Files: Reparation. He has also directed numerous Hallmark television movies including Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, six movies for Hailey Dean Mysteries film series, Christmas at Dollywood, Chateau Christmas, It Was Always You, and A Christmas Treasure. Startattle.com – An Unexpected Christmas 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie guide 2021: What’s new on this year’s schedule & how to watch online

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas has already begun and this year it’s packed with plenty of new holiday movies to binge for hours — or days. You’ll see appearances from a lot of familiar faces like Candace Cameron Bure and Tamera Mowry-Housley. There’s also a double serving of real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams in two “Sister Swap” movies.
MOVIES
People

Rob Thomas Credits Hallmark Christmas Movies with Helping Him Record a Holiday Album Over the Summer

Rob Thomas got into the holiday spirit early this year thanks in part to the Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July programming. While chatting with PEOPLE about an event held earlier this month to benefit his Sidewalk Angels Foundation, the 49-year-old singer also opened up about his recently released holiday album, Something About Christmas Time, and how he got into the right mindset to craft the project.
MUSIC
heraldsun.com

What to watch Sunday: New Hallmark Christmas movie is ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion

Five More Minutes (6 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This movie inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes” premiered Saturday night, but if you missed it, you have another chance. It’s about a woman’s Christmas wish being answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie (and song), including when it will repeat and how to find the channel.
MOVIES
Only In Michigan

The Charles Dickens Festival In Michigan That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

The arrival of the holiday season is accompanied by all sorts of magnificent and heartwarming events, whether you’re on the hunt for a family-friendly outing or simply seeking a dash of seasonal charm. One of the most unique holiday festivals in Michigan offers guests the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Christmas while celebrating a beloved historical figure: Charles Dickens. Head to the small town of Holly for a dreamy adventure that feels like part of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVF

Sisters Star in Hallmark Movies!

Actresses Kimberly Williams Paisley and her real-life sister Ashley Williams talked about their roles as sisters in two new Hallmark Original Movies. “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” airs Sunday, December 5 and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” airs Sunday, December 12 on the Hallmark Channel. Check your local listings for times. For more information visit www.hallmarkchannel.com.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Sugar Plum Twist (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Sugar Plum Twist follows professional ballerina Natalia Haddad, who returns home to Richmond at Christmas and works with a ballet student who has a flare for Latin dance. This Hallmark Christmas romance movie is directed by actor and director Eric Close, from a teleplay written by Cas Sigers-Beedles. Close previously directed the Hallmark original movies Christmas at Graceland, Wedding at Graceland, Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, and A Christmas Love Story. Startattle.com – Sugar Plum Twist 2021.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Grab Your Cosmos! HBO Max Drops the First Full-Length ‘And Just Like That...’ Trailer

Drop everything you’re doing, because HBO Max dropped the first official trailer for the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot. The streaming service just released a full-length teaser for And Just Like That…, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda). Oh, and how could we forget about Chris Noth (Mr. Big)?
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Tori Kelly Finds Comfort in ‘North Star’ on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist’

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Movie Trailer Released

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is getting one more chance to shine after being cancelled by NBC earlier this year. The fan-favorite musical series was axed after its sophomore season, but its creator and fans fought to find a way to keep the story going and Roku stepped in to lend a hand. The result is an original holiday movie titled Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, and it takes place after the events of the Season 4 finale.
MOVIES
